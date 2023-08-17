Park Rangers Warn Bears Are Climbing Yosemite’s Famous Half Dome Mountain

Bears are showing climbers how it's done on one of Yosemite National Park's most challenging hikes.

The animals have been spotted at the top of the park's famous Half Dome mountain — a quartz rock formation with a sheer ascent on one side.

The peak, at 5,000 feet above the Yosemite valley, is a challenging hike for many and requires a permit to undertake.

However, there's apparently a way to skirt the permit requirements: be a bear.

"Rangers recently discovered evidence of a black bear's presence on the summit of Half Dome," Yosemite Park Rangers said. "Yosemite bears are excellent climbers and can easily tackle the 46-degree angle- no cables needed!"

Rangers at Yosemite National Park discovered evidence of black bears up Half Dome bazpics/Getty Images

Hikers usually need to climb the final 400 feet using cables attached to the sheer rock face.

Rangers said the sighting is a reminder to practice bear safety at all times when out in Yosemite.

"Keep all smelly objects, from food to sunscreen, locked in a bear locker or bear canister," the post said. "If you need to keep food in your car during the day, it must be out of sight, with the car windows rolled up and doors locked- at night it must be in a bear locker.

"While nobody drives up Half Dome, Yosemite bears are great at opening car doors in the Valley if they smell something tasty."

Visitors are encouraged to keep backpacks and scented items within arms reach.

The latest bear incident data for the entire National Park this year put the number at 10, with 9 of those in residential areas. The NPS said incidents were up 83% on last year.