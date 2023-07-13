Paris to Charge SUV Owners Higher Parking Fees to Battle ‘Auto-Besity’ - The Messenger
Paris to Charge SUV Owners Higher Parking Fees to Battle ‘Auto-Besity’

The plan was prompted by a 60% increase in the number of SUVs parked overnight during the past four years

Bruce Golding
Vehicles pass by the Eiffel Towner on Qual Branly in Paris.Getty Images

Paris officials plan to start charging more to park SUVs amid a surge in "auto-besity" across the French capital.

The new fees have yet to be determined but will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2024, following a unanimous vote by the Council of Paris, according to the Guardian.

The move was reportedly prompted by a 60% increase in the number of SUVs parked on the streets of the City of Light over the past four years.

They now account for 15% of the 1.15 million private vehicles that are routinely parked overnight, the Guardian reported.

The proposal is the brainchild of France's Greens party, known as the EELV.

Greens council member Frédéric Badina-Serpette said the goal was “to focus on an absurdity: auto-besity...the inexorable growth in the weight and size of vehicles circulating in our cities, and particularly in Paris."

“We would like the city of Paris to change the pricing of paid parking to make it progressive according to the weight and size of vehicles," he said.

Electric vehicles and others owned by large families that can't fit into smaller cars are likely to be spared, according to the Guardian.

The city's deputy mayor for public space, transport and mobility, David Belliard, called SUVs "absolutely worthless in Paris."

“There are no dirt paths, no mountain roads," he said.

"Worse, they are dangerous, cumbersome and use too many resources to manufacture," Belliard added.

Pierre Chasseray, a spokesperson for the French advocacy group 40 Million Motorists, countered that SUVs were great for family getaways.

"We’re pandering to a tiny minority of the very urban population who have decided to make the SUV the symbol of the battle against pollution,” Chasseray told Le Parisien.

