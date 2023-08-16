Most of the iconic book stalls along the Seine River in Paris are being told they will need to relocate for the opening ceremony of the Olympics next summer.

Paris is set to host the 2024 Summer Olympics from Friday, Jul 26, 2024 – Sunday, Aug 11. Police have told around 570 bouquinistes, about 60% of the riverside booksellers, that they will need to remove their stalls for "obvious security reasons."

The booksellers feel they are being unfairly pushed out and have raised concerns about their stands being able to withstand being moved.

The iconic book stalls may be forced to move next summer for the Olympics Kiran Ridley/Getty Images

"People come to see us like they come to see the Eiffel Tower and Notre Dame, (but) they want to hide us during a ceremony that is supposed to represent Paris," Jerome Callais, the president of the Paris booksellers association, told Reuters.

Paris authorities said in a statement that they met with the bouquinistes earlier this month and offered to pay the costs of moving the stalls, as well as the costs of any repairs that may be needed.

The city also proposed creating a "bookseller village" in a "literary neighborhood near the Seine." It is unclear if they will be required to move for the opening ceremony or the entire Olympics.

This will be the first time the public has had access to the opening ceremonies of the Olympics, as the event has historically been held at a stadium. It is estimated that 35,000 security agents will be on hand, and the military will be deployed as well.