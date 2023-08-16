Paris’ Famed Seine Booksellers Told They Need to Move for 2024 Olympics
The booksellers claim authorities 'want to hide us during a ceremony that is supposed to represent Paris'
Most of the iconic book stalls along the Seine River in Paris are being told they will need to relocate for the opening ceremony of the Olympics next summer.
Paris is set to host the 2024 Summer Olympics from Friday, Jul 26, 2024 – Sunday, Aug 11. Police have told around 570 bouquinistes, about 60% of the riverside booksellers, that they will need to remove their stalls for "obvious security reasons."
The booksellers feel they are being unfairly pushed out and have raised concerns about their stands being able to withstand being moved.
"People come to see us like they come to see the Eiffel Tower and Notre Dame, (but) they want to hide us during a ceremony that is supposed to represent Paris," Jerome Callais, the president of the Paris booksellers association, told Reuters.
Paris authorities said in a statement that they met with the bouquinistes earlier this month and offered to pay the costs of moving the stalls, as well as the costs of any repairs that may be needed.
- Dolly Parton Covers Queen’s ‘We Are the Champions’ for 2024 Summer Olympics
- French Police Raid Paris Olympics HQ in Corruption Probe
- Swimming Returns to Paris’ Seine River after 100 Years and a $1.6 Billion Makeover
- IOC Says It Won’t Send Invitations to Russia and Belarus for Paris Olympics
- Diver Resorts to OnlyFans Account To Pay For 2024 Summer Olympics Training
- Gabby Douglas Announces Return to Gymnastics Ahead of 2024 Olympics
The city also proposed creating a "bookseller village" in a "literary neighborhood near the Seine." It is unclear if they will be required to move for the opening ceremony or the entire Olympics.
This will be the first time the public has had access to the opening ceremonies of the Olympics, as the event has historically been held at a stadium. It is estimated that 35,000 security agents will be on hand, and the military will be deployed as well.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Stepson Accused of Beating Stepmother to Death With Baseball Bat Within Walls of Gated CommunityNews
- FBI Agent Warns That Public Corruption is a ‘Top Tier Threat’News
- Former WVU Student Leader Sounds Alarm Over Proposed Program Cuts: ‘Inexplicable Financial Decisions’News
- Taco Truck Bandit Arrested After String of LA RobberiesNews
- Selena’s Killer Yolanda Saldívar Has a ‘Bounty on Her Head’ in Texas Prison: ‘Everyone Wants to Get Her’ (Exclusive)News
- Video Shows Aftermath of Russian Missile Strike on Ukraine Drama Theater in Chernihiv That Killed 7News
- Dog That Walked Home After Owner Killed in Hit-and-Run Finds a New HomeNews
- Hurricane Hilary Downgraded to Category 3 As Storm Approaches Mexico, California Coast With 125 MPH WindsNews
- Couple That Spent 8 Days Stranded in Alaskan Wilderness Were Found Only 3 Miles Away From ResortNews
- Footage From Space Shows Hurricane Hilary Approaching California CoastNews
- German Far-Right Party Leader Credits ‘Trumpian’ Communication for Rising PopularityNews
- Portland’s First Sanctioned Homeless ‘Park’ Sits Mostly Unused a Month After OpeningNews