Paris Bans Kids’ Pony Rides After Activists Issue Animal Cruelty Complaints

Paris is outlawing pony rides for children in public parks beginning in 2025 after animal rights groups argued that the animals are exploited in the practice.

The rides, a popular pastime in the City of Light's parks, have been targeted by animal rights groups who contend that the ponies have to work hours without having their bit removed, lack access to fresh water and hay, and must endure hours being driven into the city on trucks, Reuters reported on Friday.

"Ponies are not toys. Children learn nothing about them from these walks, no emotional link is created. It just turns ponies into entertainment objects," said activist Amandine Sansivens from the animal rights group Paris Animaux Zoopolis, the wire service reported.

A petition by PAZ to ban the rides has received more than 8,400 signatures.

City hall decided to phase out the licenses of those who operate the pony rides last month.

Stephane Michaud, the director of AnimaPoney, which runs pony rides in several Paris parks, said the animals only work about 150 days a year.

"I have been working with ponies for 35 years, I know their needs. They have everything they need," he said, noting that AnimaPoney has already shut down about half of their rides.

Meryem, 63, questioned how far such bans will go.

"But then what else do we need to stop? Horseback riding, mounted police, breeding race horses?" Meryem, who did not give a last name, told Reuters.