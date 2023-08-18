Paris Bans Kids’ Pony Rides After Activists Issue Animal Cruelty Complaints - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

Paris Bans Kids’ Pony Rides After Activists Issue Animal Cruelty Complaints

The ban will begin in 2025 after the groups claimed the ponies work long days and do not have access to fresh water and hay

Published |Updated
Mark Moore
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Ponies rest in Paris’ Parc Monceau in October 2022. Beginning in 2025, Paris will ban pony rides for children in public parks after animal rights groups argued that the animals are exploited in the process. AFP via Getty Images

Paris is outlawing pony rides for children in public parks beginning in 2025 after animal rights groups argued that the animals are exploited in the practice. 

The rides, a popular pastime in the City of Light's parks, have been targeted by animal rights groups who contend that the ponies have to work hours without having their bit removed, lack access to fresh water and hay, and must endure hours being driven into the city on trucks, Reuters reported on Friday.

"Ponies are not toys. Children learn nothing about them from these walks, no emotional link is created. It just turns ponies into entertainment objects," said activist Amandine Sansivens from the animal rights group Paris Animaux Zoopolis, the wire service reported.

A petition by PAZ to ban the rides has received more than 8,400 signatures. 

City hall decided to phase out the licenses of those who operate the pony rides last month. 

Stephane Michaud, the director of AnimaPoney, which runs pony rides in several Paris parks, said the animals only work about 150 days a year.

"I have been working with ponies for 35 years, I know their needs. They have everything they need," he said, noting that AnimaPoney has already shut down about half of their rides.

Read More

Meryem, 63, questioned how far such bans will go. 

"But then what else do we need to stop? Horseback riding, mounted police, breeding race horses?" Meryem, who did not give a last name, told Reuters.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.