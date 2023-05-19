Parents Upset as Man with AR-15 Protests Gun Control at School Bus Stop
A man carrying an AR-15 assault rifle has become a fixture at a school bus stop in Maryland in recent weeks for what he describes as a protest against new state gun control measures, but parents call it anxiety-inducing for them and their children.
"They train to hide if this thing enters their school, and it's right there," one area dad, Michael Haley, told local outlet WBAL, referring to the rifle. "How can they not be a little nervous about that? How can it not give them anxiety?"
Rifle-toting J’den McAdory has been spotted regularly at the bus stop in Severn, Maryland, over the past three weeks, another parent told the outlet. McAdory said he means “no harm” and is only protesting a new gun control law signed by Democratic Gov. Wes Moore.
“Guns can be safe if it's controlled by the right person," McAdory told WBAL. "I really wasn't coming out here for the kids. I was coming out here to show people that this is legal."
Starting Oct. 1, the law will, among other things, prohibit people from carrying firearms in areas reserved “for children or vulnerable adults,” including schools.
"I mean no harm to no one. I'm actually a deterrent away from the crime we always have here,” McAdory added.
But some parents see it differently.
"I feel like if we don't do something about it now, then we'll be talking again, and it'll be too late at that point," Jamie Sparrow, father to a 6-year-old girl, told WBAL. "I think that lives could be lost [or] people could be harmed."
Sparrow told the outlet that when he and his family recently walked past McAdory, McAdory made a comment that Sparrow perceived as threatening.
“[McAdory] said, 'You guys are looking at me like a bunch of scared bowling pins,'" said Sparrow. "Wow, I guess you're the bowling ball if we're the bowling pins."
Haley, who has started driving his three kids home from school using a different route to avoid McAdory, said it was time for the protester to pack it in.
“I wouldn't want my kids walking by someone holding a couple of meat cleavers in their hands, either," he told WBAL.
