The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation
    JWPlayer

    A man carrying an AR-15 assault rifle has become a fixture at a school bus stop in Maryland in recent weeks for what he describes as a protest against new state gun control measures, but parents call it anxiety-inducing for them and their children.

    "They train to hide if this thing enters their school, and it's right there," one area dad, Michael Haley, told local outlet WBAL, referring to the rifle. "How can they not be a little nervous about that? How can it not give them anxiety?"

    Rifle-toting J’den McAdory has been spotted regularly at the bus stop in Severn, Maryland, over the past three weeks, another parent told the outlet. McAdory said he means “no harm” and is only protesting a new gun control law signed by Democratic Gov. Wes Moore.

    “Guns can be safe if it's controlled by the right person," McAdory told WBAL. "I really wasn't coming out here for the kids. I was coming out here to show people that this is legal."

    Read More
    Detail of AR-15 assault rifle (civilian version of M-16) at a police SWAT training exercise.
    Detail of AR-15 assault rifle (civilian version of M-16) at a police SWAT training exercise.

    Starting Oct. 1, the law will, among other things, prohibit people from carrying firearms in areas reserved “for children or vulnerable adults,” including schools.

    "I mean no harm to no one. I'm actually a deterrent away from the crime we always have here,” McAdory added.

    But some parents see it differently.

    ​​"I feel like if we don't do something about it now, then we'll be talking again, and it'll be too late at that point," Jamie Sparrow, father to a 6-year-old girl, told WBAL. "I think that lives could be lost [or] people could be harmed."

    Sparrow told the outlet that when he and his family recently walked past McAdory, McAdory made a comment that Sparrow perceived as threatening.

    “[McAdory] said, 'You guys are looking at me like a bunch of scared bowling pins,'" said Sparrow. "Wow, I guess you're the bowling ball if we're the bowling pins."

    Haley, who has started driving his three kids home from school using a different route to avoid McAdory, said it was time for the protester to pack it in.

    “I wouldn't want my kids walking by someone holding a couple of meat cleavers in their hands, either," he told WBAL.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.