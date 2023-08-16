Parents Sue Apartment Manager Who Poured Drink on Black Son’s Head, Hurled Racial Slurs - The Messenger
Parents Sue Apartment Manager Who Poured Drink on Black Son’s Head, Hurled Racial Slurs

The siblings say they were invited to the pool by friends, but the apartment manager told them to leave

Elizabeth Urban
A new federal lawsuit alleges a white apartment manager in North Carolina hit two Black children, poured drinks on them, then called them racial slurs.

Friends invited eleven-year-old Jace and 8-year-old Jayla Eury to play in an apartment complex pool when the siblings said a woman walked over and hit Jayla, according to WXII-12. "She slapped me and then my brother came and splashed water on her," Jayla told the outlet.

Jace said that the woman, identified as Kimberly Jennings, then poured a Coke on him and hit him twice with the bottle. Court documents also include allegations that Jayla’s hair was pulled and that Jennings told Jace that “he was acting like a real n*****,” according to TMZ.

Kimberly Jennings, a 62-year-old white apartment manager, is seen throwing a Coke on Jace Eury, 11, after he said Jennings hit his sister.
Kimberly Jennings, a 62-year-old white apartment manager, is seen throwing a Coke on Jace Eury, 11, after he said Jennings hit his sister. Court documents report that Jennings proceeded to hit Eury with the plastic bottle and call him racial slurs.TMZ

"All because there was a swimming pool," Harry Daniels, an attorney for the Eury family, said at a press conference. "Not only that, she decided to assault them. She humiliated them and embarrassed him. There's more layers to this. It's not just children that are in the wrong place at the wrong time. This is a bad seed. (It’s) racist, prejudiced and (the) apartment complex knew that she had a tendency to lie and mistreat black folk."

Jennings, 62, was arrested and charged with two counts of simple assault of a child under 12. The parents are suing Sedgefield Gardens and Sedgefield Realty Company LLC in addition to Jennings for discrimination, assault and battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress, claiming that their children are still affected from the incident.

"As a mother, I shouldn't have to see that, they shouldn't have had to been through that," the kids' mother Jae Eury said at a press conference. "It's hurtful that she seems to not care, and there were barely any repercussions for her actions. I want to see something done for justice for my children and any other children that she may have hurt or discriminated against."

