Parents Plead for Changes After Daughter, 13, Dies from New Social Media ‘Huffing’ Trend

A 13-year-old Australian girl's heartsick parents are calling for changes after their daughter died from a dangerous new version of "huffing" being popularized on social media.

Esra Haynes went into cardiac arrest in March after she inhaled fumes from a deodorant can in an attempt to get high.

She was disconnected from life support after eight days when doctors determined her brain was "damaged beyond repair."

The dangerous new trend is called "chroming," an updated variation of "huffing," or inhaling toxic fumes in an attempt to get high.

"We want to help other children not fall into the silly trap of doing this silly thing," Esra's dad, Paul Haynes, told the Herald Sun earlier this week.

“We weren’t aware of this practice being carried out, so we were totally shocked and uneducated," he said.

This is "absolutely devastating," Haynes added. "We've got no child to bring home."

The tragic night began with the "regular routine of going to hang out with her mates," Esra's mom Andrea Haynes told the Australian TV program A Current Affair.

The first phone call they received was "come and get her," said the teen's father.

The parents are calling for CPR training at schools to aid any child who goes into cardiac arrest, and for deadly toxins to be removed from aerosol deodorant cans.

Some stores in Australia have begun to control access by locking aerosol deodorants behind a glass case in response to the trend, People reported.

The Haynes' local Education Department is stepping up to provide schoolchildren with information about the dangers of chroming.