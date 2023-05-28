The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Parents Plead for Changes After Daughter, 13, Dies from New Social Media ‘Huffing’ Trend

    Esra Haynes went into cardiac arrest after inhaling fumes from a deodorant can

    Published |Updated
    Mary Papenfuss
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    A 13-year-old Australian girl's heartsick parents are calling for changes after their daughter died from a dangerous new version of "huffing" being popularized on social media.

    Esra Haynes went into cardiac arrest in March after she inhaled fumes from a deodorant can in an attempt to get high.

    She was disconnected from life support after eight days when doctors determined her brain was "damaged beyond repair."

    The dangerous new trend is called "chroming," an updated variation of "huffing," or inhaling toxic fumes in an attempt to get high.

    Read More

    "We want to help other children not fall into the silly trap of doing this silly thing," Esra's dad, Paul Haynes, told the Herald Sun earlier this week.

    “We weren’t aware of this practice being carried out, so we were totally shocked and uneducated," he said.

    This is "absolutely devastating," Haynes added. "We've got no child to bring home."

    The tragic night began with the "regular routine of going to hang out with her mates," Esra's mom Andrea Haynes told the Australian TV program A Current Affair.

    The first phone call they received was "come and get her," said the teen's father.

    The parents are calling for CPR training at schools to aid any child who goes into cardiac arrest, and for deadly toxins to be removed from aerosol deodorant cans.

    Some stores in Australia have begun to control access by locking aerosol deodorants behind a glass case in response to the trend, People reported. 

    The Haynes' local Education Department is stepping up to provide schoolchildren with information about the dangers of chroming.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.