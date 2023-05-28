Parents Plead for Changes After Daughter, 13, Dies from New Social Media ‘Huffing’ Trend
Esra Haynes went into cardiac arrest after inhaling fumes from a deodorant can
A 13-year-old Australian girl's heartsick parents are calling for changes after their daughter died from a dangerous new version of "huffing" being popularized on social media.
Esra Haynes went into cardiac arrest in March after she inhaled fumes from a deodorant can in an attempt to get high.
She was disconnected from life support after eight days when doctors determined her brain was "damaged beyond repair."
The dangerous new trend is called "chroming," an updated variation of "huffing," or inhaling toxic fumes in an attempt to get high.
- Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin’s on-field cardiac arrest shows why everyone should know CPR
- Social media after Roe: How much will Facebook and Instagram limit abortion content?
- Families of Buffalo Mass Shooting Victims Sue Social Media Companies
- Pregnant, posting, then detained: Russia is cracking down on social media amid the Ukraine invasion
- Man Dies in Police Custody after Swallowing Baggie of Meth and Overdosing
"We want to help other children not fall into the silly trap of doing this silly thing," Esra's dad, Paul Haynes, told the Herald Sun earlier this week.
“We weren’t aware of this practice being carried out, so we were totally shocked and uneducated," he said.
This is "absolutely devastating," Haynes added. "We've got no child to bring home."
The tragic night began with the "regular routine of going to hang out with her mates," Esra's mom Andrea Haynes told the Australian TV program A Current Affair.
The first phone call they received was "come and get her," said the teen's father.
The parents are calling for CPR training at schools to aid any child who goes into cardiac arrest, and for deadly toxins to be removed from aerosol deodorant cans.
Some stores in Australia have begun to control access by locking aerosol deodorants behind a glass case in response to the trend, People reported.
The Haynes' local Education Department is stepping up to provide schoolchildren with information about the dangers of chroming.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Kim Kardashian Criticized for Crossing Writers’ Strike Picket Line: What It MeansNews
- WWE’s Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera Say Surprise Pregnancy ‘Couldn’t Be More Perfect Timing’ (Exclusive)News
- N.J. Mom Who Lost Fiancé and 2 Kids in Crash Is ‘Suffering So Much,’ Brother SaysNews
- Fertility Doctor Accused of Using Own Sperm Dies in Handmade Plane CrashNews
- Amazon to Pay $30.8 Million to Settle FTC Claims its Ring Video Camera ‘Spied’ on Women and Alexa Stored Kids’ DataMoney
- Hawaii Reports Surge in Syphilis Cases, Pregnant Women at High RiskNews
- The Wells Fargo Banker at Helm of Fake Account Scandal Agrees to Pay Nearly $5 Million to Settle SEC Fraud ChargesMoney
- Iran Races Ahead in Enriched Uranium Production: UN ReportNews
- Children’s Hospital Patients’ Artwork Set for Space JourneyNews
- Chicago to Spend $51M on Migrants Sent by Texas After Tense Council MeetingNews
- Audio of 911 Calls Reveal Chaos During Hollywood, Florida Boardwalk ShootingNews
- Xi Jinping’s China Pushes for State Oversight on AI: ‘We Must be Prepared for Worst Case’News