Parents Outraged After Driver Cleared of OWI in Fatal Boat Crash Where 61 Booze Bottles Were Found on Board

The adult driver of a boat that crashed and killed a 17-year-old girl and permanently disabled another teen has been cleared of charges of operating while intoxicated—despite 61 booze bottles being found aboard the boat.

The parents of the victims are furious that George Pino, 52, was charged on Friday with only one count of careless operation of a vessel causing death and two counts of careless operation of a vessel causing in serious bodily injury.

Pino—a well-known South Florida real estate broker—was driving the boat on Sept. 4, 2022, to celebrate his daughter’s 18th birthday in the Florida Keys with her friends before colliding with a channel marker.

All 14 people on board, two adults and 12 teens, were thrown into the Biscayne Bay. Lucy Fernandez was killed, and Katerina Puig, 18, was severely injured, and many others had to be treated at a hospital for injuries.

The Miami State Attorney's Office said it was limited by "the fact that the boat operator was not impaired by drugs or alcohol while operating the vessel limited."

Lucy Fernandez, left, was killed in the crash, and Katerina Puig, right, was gravely injured. FaceBook; Gofundme

Fernandez’s family, however, called the findings into question, especially because a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission report said the investigators discovered 61 empty alcoholic beverages containers, an empty bottle of champagne and a half-empty bottle of liquor in the crashed boat.

“It is insulting to our family, who has had no choice but to accept the consequences of the accident, to now also be forced to accept the numerous inconsistencies refuted by the FWC report,” parents Andres and Melissa Fernandez said in a statement to the Miami Herald. "The only real way to conclusively rule out alcohol as a factor would have been to test for such on that day,” the couple added.

George Pino was charged with three misdemeanors for his role in the crash. State Street Realty

Investigators asked Pino to take an alcohol blood test in the aftermath of the crash, but he refused, according to the Herald.

The Fernandez family called the investigation and the resulting charges "overwhelmingly offensive."

"We’ve had to bury our 17-year-old daughter and another teenager lost life as she knew it," the grieving parents told the Herald.

The charges Pino faces can result in up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine, according to the Herald.

“Minimizing the accident, the irresponsible actions causing it, and the gravity of our reality, to the likes of a mere traffic citation, only adds insult to injury,” the Fernandez family said.

Katerina Puig’s family filed a civil suit against Pino and his wife Cecilia, claiming they provided alcohol to underage girls, the Herald said.

According to the state report, Katerina is currently alive but unresponsive.

Her family alleges Pino was given special treatment because he is a prominent real estate broker in the area.

“They were stuck if you don’t do testing at the scene, and I don’t think there’s any doubt any similarly situated citizen who was facing the same situation would have been tested involuntarily,” their attorney Brett Reitman told the Herald. “It certainly seems like preferential treatment."