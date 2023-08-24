Parents Homeschool Teen After Administrators Tell Him To Take American Flags off His Truck

The parents of a Virginia teenager have withdrawn their son from a public high school after administrators told him he couldn't display American flags on his pick-up truck.

Christopher Hartless, 17, a student at Staunton River High School in Bedford County, and his family argue that the school's rules banning large banners and flags on vehicles in the student parking lot infringe on First Amendment rights, local station WFXR reported.

“If we want to represent our flag for our country then we should be able to," Hartless told the news station. "It’s not like it has any hate or profanity to it, and I just think [the rule is] bull crap."

According to WSET, Christina Kingery, Hartless's stepmother, said school officials initially informed her stepson about the flags on his truck being a distraction two days into the new school year, on Aug. 16. They asked him to remove them. Hartless refused, leading to a second warning on Monday, Kingery added. The school then revoked his parking pass, Kingery informed the media.

Without the pass, Kingery opted to homeschool Hartless, unwilling to have him take the bus. "If they're willing to change and let kids want to fly the American flag, then I'll put him back in Staunton River," she told the station. "But if they don't, then I'm going to continue to let him fly his flags."

The school district clarified its flag policy to parents and families over the weekend, noting that "large flags or banners are not allowed to be flown or displayed on vehicles due to their distractive nature." This rule has been enforced in the district's three high schools for many years, the statement highlighted.

Additionally, school officials informed WSET that students and parents must sign the contract (which states that parking privileges can be revoked for violations) before receiving a parking permit. Students are, however, allowed to display smaller American flags or flag stickers on their vehicles.

In response to the controversy, the district announced a partnership with various organizations to host a fundraiser. The goal is to offer free American flags and flag decals "of appropriate size" to high school upperclassmen for their vehicles.

Despite this gesture, Hartless remains firm in his stance.

"They're gonna buy flags for peoples' vehicles that are of their choice – not the students' choice and what they want to put on their vehicle," Hartless told the station. "I was representing a big flag that everyone can see. They are gonna buy little flags, more than likely."