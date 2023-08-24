Parents Discover Remains of Son and Dog in Final Embrace After Maui Fire - The Messenger
Parents Discover Remains of Son and Dog in Final Embrace After Maui Fire

The teen had been home alone when the fires broke out in Lahaina

Elizabeth Urban
Teen Keyiro Fuentes was home alone when the Maui wildfires struck his hometown of Lahaina. By the time his parents were allowed to return home to search for him, they discovered his body still hugging the remains of the family dog.

Luz Vargas, Fuentes’ adoptive mother, was working at her cleaning business just five miles away from the family home when the fires broke out. When she heard that the fires had reached her neighborhood, she and her husband tried to race home to get their son but were stopped by police.

"I was told, 'Don't go, don't go,' but I responded, 'My son,'" Vargas told CBS News. "I threw myself on the floor, lifted my hands up and begged God."

The family was able to return to their ruined home two days later, where they discovered Fuentes’ body alongside their dog. "He was not as I expected, in ashes. God maintained him like this. So, we knew it was him," Vargas told CBS News.

Vargas’ husband Andres and son Josue Garcia Vargas wrapped the 14-year-old’s body in a tarp and carried him to the police station. Fuentes had been just days away from turning 15 and was supposed to start school on Monday.

"I wish I could've made more memories with him," Josue told CBS News. "He was too young. If he still had time. I know he would've been a very, very, very good man."

Keyiro Fuentes, 14, poses with a &quot;thumbs up&quot; sign in the drivers seat of a car.
Keyiro Fuentes, 14, was just days away from his 15th birthday when the wildfires broke out in his hometown of Lahaina, Hawaii. His body was found two days later by his family in their home, hugging their dead dog.CBS News

As reported by HawaiiNewsNow, The Maui Police Department confirmed that Fuentes’ body was dropped off at the station and are now working to identify his remains. Police Chief John Pelletier said that the department ran into some problems initially since the teen was adopted from Mexico.

“There is a significant language barrier and attempts were made to contact that family, and for whatever reason the contact that we had, we didn’t get a response back,” Pelletier told HawaiiNewsNow.

MPD has since confirmed that they found a DNA match outside the country but the teen has not yet been officially identified.

