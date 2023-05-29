The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Parents Celebrate Son’s Graduation from Medical School with Highway Billboard

    The billboard will be coming down at the end of the month

    Published |Updated
    Chris Harris
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    KETV

    Dr. Ryan Boyland's parents were so proud of him for earning his medical degree from the University of Nebraska Medical Center, that they just had to share their joy with the rest of Bellevue, Nebraska.

    As first reported by KETV, Boyland's mother and father purchased a billboard along Harvell Drive near Bellevue University, celebrating their son's academic achievements.

    "I don't like seeing my face at like 20 feet," said Boyland, adding he had planned to keep his achievements quiet, even refusing a party his parents wanted to throw for him.

    However, his mother, Michelle Boyland, just could not contain her pride.

    Read More

    "I'm just so happy for him, just so happy for him," the beaming mom told KETV.

    She is the one who came up with the idea of buying the celebratory billboard.

    "Our church is right down the street," she said. "His high school is right down the street. It'll be 10 years this month for him since he graduated high school. I thought this would be the perfect spot for it."

    The billboard will be coming down at the end of the month.

    Parents buy billboard to celebrate son Ryan Boyland's graduation from medical school

    Boyland, who is his family's first doctor, said he is getting ready for his residency at Denver Health, where he will focus on emergency medicine.

    If the billboard ends up inspiring others, he's happy to be on public display for the next few days.

    "You can't be what you can't see," Boyland said." Hopefully, by providing an example for other people to motivate themselves to get into health care, and realize they can get into health care and be a doctor. I think that's very important."

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.