Parents Celebrate Son’s Graduation from Medical School with Highway Billboard

Dr. Ryan Boyland's parents were so proud of him for earning his medical degree from the University of Nebraska Medical Center, that they just had to share their joy with the rest of Bellevue, Nebraska.

As first reported by KETV, Boyland's mother and father purchased a billboard along Harvell Drive near Bellevue University, celebrating their son's academic achievements.

"I don't like seeing my face at like 20 feet," said Boyland, adding he had planned to keep his achievements quiet, even refusing a party his parents wanted to throw for him.

However, his mother, Michelle Boyland, just could not contain her pride.

"I'm just so happy for him, just so happy for him," the beaming mom told KETV.

She is the one who came up with the idea of buying the celebratory billboard.

"Our church is right down the street," she said. "His high school is right down the street. It'll be 10 years this month for him since he graduated high school. I thought this would be the perfect spot for it."

The billboard will be coming down at the end of the month.

Boyland, who is his family's first doctor, said he is getting ready for his residency at Denver Health, where he will focus on emergency medicine.

If the billboard ends up inspiring others, he's happy to be on public display for the next few days.

"You can't be what you can't see," Boyland said." Hopefully, by providing an example for other people to motivate themselves to get into health care, and realize they can get into health care and be a doctor. I think that's very important."