Parents Can Get Paid to Drive Kids to School in District With Bus Driver Shortage

Parents in a Pennsylvania school district can get paid for driving their own kids to school as a bus driver shortage continues to impact their area.
Called the “Parent Flat Rate Program,” the offer from The School District of Philadephia requires families to apply and be accepted before any money is handed out. Also, there are attendance requirements and other eligibility factors, such as students needing to live at least 1.5 miles away from their school.
Families of students in Philadelphia can apply to receive $300 a month if they can manage to get their kids to and from school without using the bus service. An online application is available on the school district’s website.
If parents can only get their students to school in the morning and need them to use the bus service to get home in the afternoon, they can still apply to receive $150 a month from the program.
According to a local news station, WTXF, the Philadephia school district only has 210 bus drivers right now and has about 105 openings for bus driving positions.
Full-time bus drivers for the district reportedly make about $45,000 a year and part-timers make closer to $23,000 a year.
A spokesperson for the school district told WTXF News that they hope the program helps families of students.
"Say that your children are attending a school that's on your way to work; it's a win-win,” district spokeswoman Monique Braxton reportedly said.
Parents in the district can find out more about the program on the school district’s website.
