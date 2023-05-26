The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Parents Arrested After Seven Kids Found Living in ‘Deplorable’ Conditions with Padlocked Fridge

    The kids didn't know when their birthdays were when officers found them

    Dan Gooding
    Police have charged two parents in Pennsylvania after finding seven malnourished children aged between 4 and 16, who lacked basic knowledge like their birthdays, living in their home with a padlocked fridge.

    Shane William Robertson, 43, and the mother, Crystal Robertson, 37, of West Rockhill Township, are charged with seven felony counts each of endangering the welfare of children.

    Pennridge Regional Police started investigating reports of children entering an abandoned trailer on April 23.

    When they arrived, police found three children and brought them back to their parents next door. Inside, the refrigerator door was padlocked, which the parents told officers was because they had little money and had to keep the kids away from the food.

    Officers went back later in the day with a representative from Bucks County Children and Youth, and said they found four more children hidden in a bedroom.

    "During the course of seven Child Advocacy Center interviews, it was found that none of the seven children had attended school and lacked basic knowledge to include their birthdays," Pennridge Regional Police said in a statement.

    "Additionally, the children exhibited social anxiety and disclosed that they did not like being in public or around other people."

    Medical professionals found the seven children were severely malnourished and lacked basic hygiene, with two needing their heads shaved because their hair was matted, according to the statement.

    All the children have been taken into protective custody.

