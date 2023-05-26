Parents Arrested After Seven Kids Found Living in ‘Deplorable’ Conditions with Padlocked Fridge
The kids didn't know when their birthdays were when officers found them
Police have charged two parents in Pennsylvania after finding seven malnourished children aged between 4 and 16, who lacked basic knowledge like their birthdays, living in their home with a padlocked fridge.
Shane William Robertson, 43, and the mother, Crystal Robertson, 37, of West Rockhill Township, are charged with seven felony counts each of endangering the welfare of children.
Pennridge Regional Police started investigating reports of children entering an abandoned trailer on April 23.
When they arrived, police found three children and brought them back to their parents next door. Inside, the refrigerator door was padlocked, which the parents told officers was because they had little money and had to keep the kids away from the food.
- Father Allegedly Killed by Ex-Wife’s Boyfriend Shortly After Winning Custody of Children
- 7-year-old Shot by Younger Sibling in Ohio: Police
- Robert De Niro Says Parenting ‘Never Gets Easier’ After Welcoming 7th Baby
- Mom of Four with Seven DUIs Thinks Prison is the Best Place for Her
- Mom Claims Hackers Have Been Chatting With Her Child Through a Baby Monitor
Officers went back later in the day with a representative from Bucks County Children and Youth, and said they found four more children hidden in a bedroom.
"During the course of seven Child Advocacy Center interviews, it was found that none of the seven children had attended school and lacked basic knowledge to include their birthdays," Pennridge Regional Police said in a statement.
"Additionally, the children exhibited social anxiety and disclosed that they did not like being in public or around other people."
Medical professionals found the seven children were severely malnourished and lacked basic hygiene, with two needing their heads shaved because their hair was matted, according to the statement.
All the children have been taken into protective custody.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Florida Residents’ Strategy to Solve Growing Iguana Problem Scares NeighborsNews
- Duke’s NCAA Overtime Winner Against Penn State Sparks ‘Crease Violation’ DebateNews
- Police Say ‘No Evidence’ Connects Bryan Kohberger to Pennsylvania Woman’s DeathNews
- Tina Turner Marks 10th ‘We are the World’ Contributor to DieNews
- Air Force Veteran Set for $26K Settlement After Filming 2020 George Floyd ProtestNews
- Alec Baldwin Remembers His Late Mom on 1-year Anniversary of Her DeathNews
- Woman with ‘Baby on Board’ Sticker Accused of Threatening People with Gun in Shopping Center: ReportNews
- Police Dogs Are Competing For Grants – And you Can Vote For Your FavoriteNews
- Grandmother Of Teen Missing For Two Years Believes She’s Being Held Against Her WillNews
- Harvard Law Student Who Cleaned Dumpsters to Pay Tuition Now Supports University WorkersNews
- City’s Year Without Homicides Comes to End After Bar ShootingNews
- Nun Whose Body Hasn’t Decayed Years After Death May Become ‘Incorruptible Saint’News