Parents Are Paying Consultants up to $4,000 to Help Their Daughters Get Into the ‘Best’ Sororities

Parents who want to help their daughters secure highly-coveted spots in the country's top sororities can now dish out thousands of dollars for sessions with special Greek Life consultants, the Wall Street Journal reported.



Trisha Addicks, who runs the consulting firm It's All Greek to Me in Georgia, charges $600 for one-time seminars and $3,500 for unlimited appointments with mentors who can guide young women through rush, the intricate days- to weeks-long tradition in which sororities select new members.



Among the specific tips in her checklist: Wear espadrilles instead of Dr. Martens; pack a "rush bag" with deodorant, a portable fan, and face powder; and apply makeup carefully so that it doesn't run into one's eyes in the sticky Georgia heat.



Addicks and other consultants teach prospective members how to curate their social media presence and what to say during in-person and video interviews — sometimes offering answers to boilerplate questions such as, "Where are you from?" and "Why did you pick this school to attend?"



Stacia Damron, who runs a sorority consulting firm in Texas called Hiking in High Heels, charges up to $4,000 for real-time advice during rush. Others help prospective pledges craft standout résumés and cover letters.



Acceptance into the sorority of one's choice has become more difficult over the years, as some Greek organizations now ask for essays, grade-point-averages, volunteer experience, and letters of recommendation in order to be eligible. After the arduous application process, young women must also pass multiple rounds of meetings in which sororities gradually narrow down their top picks.



Some of the consultant work also involves preparing women for the potential reality that, despite spending thousands to join the sorority of their dreams, they may not ultimately be accepted to their first choice.



“You’re not going to get what you want all the time,” Leighton Newberry, owner of Recruitment Ready in Atlanta, told the Journal. “These are life skills that can carry with them for years to come. It’s not just about getting into one sorority.”



Last year, roughly 125,000 applied to become involved in a sorority across 500 campuses, Dani Weatherford, chief executive of the National Panhellenic Conference, told the Journal.



The secretive world of sorority rushing became more well-known in 2021 when a host of young women rushing at the University of Alabama chronicled their experiences on TikTok, generating billions of views. The phenomenon was the subject of a Max documentary called "Bama Rush" released earlier this year.