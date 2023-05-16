Paralyzed Man Walks Across Stage at College Graduation

In 2016, Khalil Watson faced a life-altering challenge: a gunshot wound to his back resulted in paralysis.
Despite this, on Monday, he triumphantly walked across the stage to receive his associate's degree from Reynolds Community College in Richmond, Virginia, as reported by WTKR.
Watson's journey to this point was not easy. The shooting incident occurred just two weeks before his high school graduation, causing him to miss the ceremony due to months of hospitalization.
Several years ago, Watson began using a robotic exoskeleton as part of his physical therapy regimen. The Sheltering Arms Institute, his physical therapy clinic, provided the cutting-edge device. This exoskeleton, which uses sensors to assist walking by supporting the legs, allowed Watson to participate fully in his graduation ceremony.
"I did this for my family, my friends, and myself. Being able to walk across the stage means everything because I wasn’t able to do so in high school. Now, I can proudly say that all my hard work has paid off," Watson shared with the station.
Watson, having graduated with a degree in pre-social work, hopes to further his education. He plans to attend Virginia Commonwealth University to pursue his bachelor's and master's degrees in social work, as reported by NBC12.
