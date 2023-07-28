Paralyzed Man Says Frontier Airlines Lost Custom-Made Wheelchair: They’ve ‘Hung Up On Me’ When I Call

A paralyzed Florida man has reported being forced to crawl around for three days, alleging that Frontier Airlines misplaced his custom-made wheelchair.

According to WOFL, Asuanti Forner flew with the budget airline from Atlanta to Orlando, Fla., only to find his wheelchair missing upon landing.

"They lost my chair and didn’t tell me anything,” said the 27-year-old, who is paralyzed from the waist down.

"They told me, ‘We don’t know where your chair’s at,'" he explained. “I was like, ‘What are you talking about? Where is my chair?’”

Forner expressed his distress, saying, “I was freaking out a lot because I just recently got this chair. It’s custom-made for me."

He made multiple unsuccessful attempts to call the airline to track his wheelchair. "Every single time I tried to call Frontier, they hung up on me or told me they’re busy," he said.

The situation had severe consequences for Forner. "I was very mad. I was very angry. I almost lost my job, to be honest, because of my attendance."

Frontier Airlines issued a statement on Thursday to the station, revealing they had located the medical device. "We regret this unfortunate situation and extend our sincere apologies to the customer,” the statement read, according to the outlet. “We have located the wheelchair and are working diligently to reunite the customer with it. We are planning to send it via overnight delivery."

Forner is expected to be reunited with his chair on Friday.