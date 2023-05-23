The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a food safety alert in response to a Salmonella outbreak linked to Papa Murphy's cookie dough. Papa Murphy's is a well-known pizza chain with a national presence.

As of May 23, 2023, there have been 18 reported cases of infection with the outbreak strain of Salmonella across six states. The onset of these illnesses dates back from February 27, 2023, to May 2, 2023. Among these cases, two individuals have required hospitalization due to Salmonella infection.

Local and state public health officials conducted interviews with 14 of the infected individuals, discovering that 12 of them had consumed food from Papa Murphy's.

Among the 12 affected, nine had consumed either raw chocolate chip cookie dough or raw S'mores bars dough from Papa Murphy's. Additionally, one person fell ill after eating cookies baked from Papa Murphy's chocolate chip cookie dough.

Papa Murphy's, boasting 1,143 locations across 30 states, has stopped sales of its raw chocolate chip cookie dough and raw S'mores bars dough in response to the outbreak. The CDC recommends discarding any cookie dough from Papa Murphy's that consumers may still have, and thoroughly cleaning any surfaces that might have come in contact with the dough.

Salmonella symptoms, which typically begin between six hours and six days after ingesting the bacteria, include diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps.