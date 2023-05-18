Panel Rejects Woman’s Claims that ‘xx’ and ‘yy’ Were Sexual Code Words Sent by Her Boss

An IT worker in the United Kingdom sued her boss for sexual harassment, claiming that messages he sent containing "xx," "yy" and renaming a file "ajg" were code for him trying to have sex with her, according to a report on Thursday.

But an employment tribunal rejected Karina Gasparova's claim against her boss, concluding that "her perception of everyday events was skewed," the BBC reported.

"She demonstrated a tendency to make extraordinary allegations without evidence and she contradicted herself in a way that could not be attributable to a fallible memory," the panel at London Central Court ruled.

Gasparova, a project manager at the London office of essDOCS, sued the company in 2021 for sexual harassment, discrimination and unfair dismissal.

She alleged that Alexander Goulandris, her supervisor, was "trying to chat her up" during work calls and sent her suggestive messages that hinted at his desire to "engage in sexual acts," according to the BBC.

Part of the evidence was an email from Goulandris asking her to "complete the following."

"The solution us currently used by xx Agris companies and yy Barge lines in corn cargoes in south-north flows in the ???? waterways," the message said.

"Also, can you remind me of what the balance of the rollout will be and the approx. timing."

According to Gasparova, "xx" referred to kisses, "yy" meant sexual contact, and "????" was code for "when she would be ready" to engage in sex.

The three-judge panel found that the message was a "genuine request for information."

She also said that Goulandris renamed a work file with his initials "ajg," which she claimed was an abbreviation for "a jumbo genital."

Gasparova also attempted to enlist coworkers to back up her accusations, but none came forward.

Along with her claim being rejected, Gasparova was ordered to pay the company's legal expenses, according to the BBC.

