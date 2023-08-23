Pakistani Schoolboy Vows to Return to Cable Car, School after Rescue Using Old Bed Frame, Ropes

One soared to safety in a helicopter.



The others descended on a jerry-rigged gondola made from a wooden bed frame.

But in the end, after 16 hours trapped in a broken cable car, twisting with the wind 900 feet above a swollen river in northwest Pakistan, six schoolboys and two adults were all returned to safety Tuesday night as a nation watched on pins and needles.

"I had heard stories about miracles, but I saw a miraculous rescue happening with my own eyes," Osama Sharif said after Pakistani soldiers finally returned him to terra firma.

The lucky 15-year-old was headed up from the village of Jangri to his school in Batangi in the mountainous Battagram district to learn his final exam results when a cable snapped, leaving him and the others dangling in the 98-degree heat as the gondola swayed over horrified onlookers in the nearby ridges and the valley below.

"It was like doomsday for the area," Fahim Udin Shah, an uncle of one of the rescued children, told BBC. "Everyone rushed out of their homes. A kid from almost every household was here.”

Police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa state on Wednesday arrested the cable car owner, Malik Gulzarin, and the operator, identified only as Ejaz, on charges including negligence and unsafe operation, Dawn reported.

“It all happened so suddenly that we thought all of us are going to die," Sharif told the Associated Press in a telephone interview.

The gondola “was dangling and I was terrified," student Attaullah Shah told BBC.

One of the students had a heart condition and was unconscious for several hours during the ordeal.

One of the younger children was rescued by helicopter more than eight hours into the rescue operation, but officials worried about the stability of the military helicopters in the high winds of the valley—and that the downdraft from the chopper’s blades would weaken the sole remaining cable.



The rest of the captives were carefully brought down in a makeshift gondola fashioned from a bed frame and ropes. Cries of “God is Great” erupted as the students were inched down the cable to safety.



Ata Ullah, another rescued student, told reporters he was terrified at the thought of returning to the chair car once it’s back in action.

“But I have no other option,” he said. “I will go to my school again when the cable car is repaired."