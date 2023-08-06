Pakistan Train That Derailed Killing Over a Dozen Passengers, Was Traveling at Normal Speed, Official Says
Train derailments have been common in Pakistan for over the past two decades
A passenger train traveling derailed in southern Pakistan on Sunday, leaving at least 30 people killed and 67 others injured despite traveling at the usual rate of speed.
The Hazara Express train, which was heading to Havelian from Karachi, derailed near Nawabshah in the southern Sindh province, CNN reported.
Injured passengers were transferred to nearby hospitals, while rescuers were deployed to the site of the accident to help free people from the wreckage, BBC News reported.
Minister of Railways Saad Rafique said that investigators are looking into the cause of the derailment, but that preliminary investigations showed that the train was traveling at a normal speed. An unnamed railways spokesperson told BBC News that at least eight carriages went off track.
“Relevant officials have been directed to ascertain all possibilities,” the minister told reporters, according to CNN.
Meanwhile, videos and images circulating on social media showed rescuers on site where parts of the train were overturned as some people were trying to help passengers climb out of the wreckage.
Train derailments have been common in Pakistan for over the past two decades, according to Dawn, a Pakistani English newspaper that listed over 20 train derailment accidents in the country since 2002.
Most recently, in 2021, two trains in Sindh province collided, killing at least 40 people and injuring dozens, according to BBC News.
