Pair of American Service Members Arrested After Deadly Stabbing at Carnival in Germany

Two U.S. service members were arrested in Germany after a man was stabbed to death at a fun fair in a small town in the country on Saturday.

Police in the west German city of Trier said a 28-year-old man was killed in the incident in nearby Wittlich following an argument at the Säubrenner fair early that morning.

Two men whose names were not released, ages 25 and 26, were arrested and identified by authorities as American military personnel who visited the fair with friends, German police said in a statement.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Air Force confirmed to NBC News the two men were questioned by police and transferred unto U.S. custody.

“This is certainly an intolerable and preventable tragedy in our peaceful community,” Col. Kevin Crofton, commander of the 52nd Fighter Wing stationed at the base, said in the statement.

“We thank the local Polizei and the Wittlich town leadership for their partnership and patience as the investigation runs its course," he added.

The two men were identified as suspects from a group of four who witnesses saw near the scene of the stabbing, which happened sometime before 2:40 a.m. Saturday, German authorities said.

A German police spokesperson told NBC News the victim – who was not publicly identified – was a German national.

The spokesperson also confirmed the two service members are stationed at the U.S. Air Force’s Spangdahlem Air Base.

In a statement released Saturday, the city of Wittlich called the incident "a one-off act," adding that "at no time was there a danger to the general public."

Officials said, however, the alleged stabbing "changed the city overnight."

"I am horrified and terribly sad that a young man died in such a brutal way at the Säubrenner fair, where many people come together to celebrate peacefully," Mayor Joachim Rodenkirch said. "My deepest sympathy goes to the parents and family of the deceased."

Spangdahlem Air Base is "a major command of the U.S. Air Force" and is tasked with delivering "airpower options to deter and combat aggression" in NATO territory.