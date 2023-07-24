Paddle Boarder Who Drowned Near Obamas’ Estate Is Former President’s Chef

The body of a former White House sous chef who worked for the family of former President Barack Obama was recovered Monday after apparently drowning near the family's estate in Martha’s Vineyard.

Tafari Campbell, 45, helped prepare food and brewed beer at the White House during the Obama administration and worked for the family after the former president left office. Campbell helped specifically to brew the White House honey ale, made with honey from then-First Lady Michelle Obama's garden on the South Lawn.

The Obamas were not present at the estate at the time of the apparent drowning.

Tafari, who is from Dumfries, Virginia, is survived by his wife, Sherise, and their two children, Xavier and Savin.

Former White House sous chef Tafari Campbell brewing beer. Campbell’s body was found after he apparently drowned near the Martha’s Vineyard estate of the family of former President Barack Obama. Obama White House archives

In a statement, the Obama family called Campbell “a beloved part of our family.”

“When we first met him, he was a talented sous chef at the White House — creative and passionate about food, and its ability to bring people together. In the years that followed, we got to know him as a warm, fun, extraordinarily kind person who made all of our lives a little brighter,” the family said in the statement.

“He’s been part of our lives ever since, and our hearts are broken that he’s gone,” the statement continued.

The Sun-Times reported that a 911 call and dispatch address matching the Obamas’ estate was made around 8 p.m. ET on Sunday about a paddle boarder who fell into the Edgartown Great Pond and did not resurface.

Massachusetts State Police divers recovered his body around 10 a.m. ET on Monday.

The body later confirmed to be Campbell’s was recovered roughly 100 feet from shore and at a depth of roughly eight feet, according to state police.

The Obamas purchased the nearly 7,000-square-foot estate for $11.75 million in 2019 through a trust from Boston Celtics majority owner Wycliffe Grousbeck. Built in 2001, it sits near the pond and spans some 29 acres and includes seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a boathouse, a two-car garage and a pool.