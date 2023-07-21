Pack Light: Nude Cruises Are Now a Thing
Bare Necessities Tour and Travel operates trips designed for naturists
Yes, Virginia: Nudists enjoy cruising, too.
If you're vehemently clothing-opposed and want to take to the high seas on your next vacation, head for Florida. But first, you've got to book your cruise over at Bare Necessities Tour and Travel, which has partnered with both Norwegian Cruise Line and Carnival Cruises to operate excursions out of Miami and Tampa, respectively.
In February, the firm's Big Nude Boat 2024 will leave Tampa, stopping in Costa Maya, Mahogany Bay, and Cozumel.
Ken Tiemann, Bare Necessities' COO, revealed to the Miami Herald the company's deal with Norwegian Cruise Lines commences in 2025.
An 11-day cruise, the 2025 Big Nude Boat will depart Miami on NCL's Norwegian Pearl on February 3, 2025. The boat will stop in Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas, San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Castries, and St. Lucia.
Tickets will go on sale in August. The February cruise will run you $8,400 per person on the high end, and $1,200 on the low end.
Bare Necessities operates trips designed for naturists; Tiemann warns that this isn't hedonism afloat.
"We try to stay pure to the values of the American Association of Nude Recreation" or the AANR, Tiemann explained. "We're not a lifestyle or a swinger cruise. There is a little bit of confusion."
He added: "We're just offering a cruise to people who prefer not to wear clothes."
