Pacific Coral Reefs Show They Can Withstand Rising Water Temperatures: Report

New research offers hope for the recovery of coral reefs, which have been severely bleached due to rising sea temperatures.

A study published Tuesday in Nature Communications showed "an emergent increase in the thermal tolerance" of coral reefs in the remote Pacific Ocean. This suggests that these corals are slowly showing signs of recovery despite the increasingly warmer waters around them.

Report co-author Liam Lachs wrote about how he and his team studied the delicate corals in Palau, an archipelago in the western Pacific.

"Using future climate projections, we show that if thermal tolerance continues to rise over the coming century at the most likely historic rate, substantial reductions in bleaching trajectories are possible," the report's abstract noted.

However, it emphasized that success hinges on severely cutting emissions.

This year, coral reefs worldwide have suffered due to record-breaking ocean water temperatures. For instance, Florida experienced bleaching during periods that typically have cooler temperatures.

Lachs noted that Palau had experienced intense marine heatwaves in 1998, 2010, and 2017.

Interestingly, each event resulted in less coral bleaching. Thus, the researchers created a simulation that took into account sea surface temperatures over the past 35 years, as well as historic observations of bleaching.

"We found that the thermal tolerance of the coral communities in Palau has likely increased at 0.1°C/decade," Lachs said.

"That’s slightly less than the increase in global temperatures (about 0.18°C/decade) but does suggest these coral reefs have an innate capacity for climate resilience."

More research is necessary to pinpoint the reasons for this resilience and factors that might affect the recovery process, such as species loss and genetic mutations.

However, the corals' adaptive capacity might not be enough in the face of dramatic sea surface temperature increases caused by climate change.

"Our analysis reaffirms the scientific consensus, that ultimately the future of coral reefs depends on rapidly reducing carbon emissions," Lachs added.

"However, if coral thermal tolerance can continue rising, then bleaching could be avoided on some reefs, or at least delayed."

Currently, United Nations data shows that global efforts are falling short of emissions reduction targets.