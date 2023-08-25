Pablo Picasso’s Youngest Son Dies at 76 - The Messenger
Pablo Picasso’s Youngest Son Dies at 76

Claude Ruiz Picasso was a famed photographer who managed his father's estate for three decades

Published |Updated
Yelena Dzhanova
Claude Ruiz Picasso was a famed photographer who received France’s highest honor, the Legion d’honneurVALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images

The youngest son of famed artist Pablo Picasso has died at age 76.

Claude Ruiz Picasso died in Switzerland on Thursday night, the family's lawyer told Agence France-Presse. The lawyer did not give a cause of death. 

Claude Picasso, a photographer, became the heir to the Picasso estate in 1973, a year after the Spanish artist’s death at age 91. He sued in France to be recognized as Picasso’s legitimate son and a court ruled in his favor.

When Picasso died, he left behind a rich collection of art, with more than 45,000 pieces. Among those were thousands of drawings, prints and ceramic works. Picasso also left behind millions in cash. 

Claude ran the Picasso estate from 1989 until July of this year. 

“I never expected or desired to have any kind of role like this, or have any influence over my father’s legacy,” Claude once said in a 2022 interview with Gagosian Quarterly

Claude rose to prominence as a photographer and photojournalist, working with various news outlets like Time Life and Vogue. He received the Legion d’honneur, a prestigious award given to outstanding French citizens who demonstrate exceptional service. 

He was also a semiprofessional vintage racecar driver, according to his Gagosian interview.

