Pablo Picasso’s Youngest Son Dies at 76

The youngest son of famed artist Pablo Picasso has died at age 76.
Claude Ruiz Picasso died in Switzerland on Thursday night, the family's lawyer told Agence France-Presse. The lawyer did not give a cause of death.
Claude Picasso, a photographer, became the heir to the Picasso estate in 1973, a year after the Spanish artist’s death at age 91. He sued in France to be recognized as Picasso’s legitimate son and a court ruled in his favor.
When Picasso died, he left behind a rich collection of art, with more than 45,000 pieces. Among those were thousands of drawings, prints and ceramic works. Picasso also left behind millions in cash.
Claude ran the Picasso estate from 1989 until July of this year.
“I never expected or desired to have any kind of role like this, or have any influence over my father’s legacy,” Claude once said in a 2022 interview with Gagosian Quarterly.
Claude rose to prominence as a photographer and photojournalist, working with various news outlets like Time Life and Vogue. He received the Legion d’honneur, a prestigious award given to outstanding French citizens who demonstrate exceptional service.
- Father of 4 Dies After Saving Son From Rip Current on Daughter’s Birthday
- Jane Birkin, Actress Who Leant Her Name to Iconic Hermes Bag, Dies at 76
- Addiction and Hollywood: How Philanthropist Nancy Davis Overcame the Loss of Her Youngest Son Jason (Exclusive)
- New Hampshire Mom Dies Trying to Save Drowning Son on Hike
- George Tickner, Co-Founding Journey Guitarist, Dead at 76
- LeBron James Coaching Youngest Son’s AAU Team
He was also a semiprofessional vintage racecar driver, according to his Gagosian interview.
- The Moment 2 Broward, Florida, Helicopter Crash Survivors Climb Out of Burning Apartment BuildingNews
- UNC Chapel Hill on Lockdown Over Possible Active ShooterNews
- Microsoft Kills $1 Xbox Game Pass Trial Just Before Starfield LaunchTech
- Softball Coach Arrested for Allegedly Stalking and Sexually Abusing Teen ‘Under the Guise…of Private Lessons’News
- Father Arrested for Harassing Estranged Wife Just Days Before Allegedly Murdering His Two SonsNews
- Man Arrested for Trying to Hit Ding Dong Ditchers with His CarNews
- Rare August Super Blue Moon to Shine in the Night Sky this WeekTech
- Pilot Travels 5,800 Miles to Personally Deliver Girl’s Missing ‘American Girl’ DollNews
- Texas Man Says He Knows Where His Stolen Tesla Is But Cops Refuse to Retrieve It: ‘They’re Not Taking Me Seriously’News
- WATCH: Climate Protesters Attempt to Shut Down Burning Man FestivalNews
- Woman Caught Cheating on Husband Lied About Being Raped to Get an STD Test: ProsecutorsNews
- Connecticut Firefighter Dies at Home After Working Nearly 40-Hour ShiftNews