Ozempic, Mounjaro Makers Slapped With Lawsuit Over Drug Side Effects

The manufacturers of Ozempic and Mounjaro are on the receiving end of a lawsuit that alleges the companies failed to appropriately warn consumers of some of the weight loss drugs’ side effects.

Orlando, Florida-based personal injury law firm Morgan & Morgan announced that they were filing suit against Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly during a news conference on August 2.

Paul Pennock and Jonathan Sedgh, the attorneys leading the case, stated that they plan to file “many more” lawsuits against the manufacturers on behalf of their clients in the coming days.

At the crux of the lawsuit are claims that the popular weight loss drugs cause gastroparesis – a condition that causes delayed emptying of the stomach. Symptoms of gastroparesis include indigestion, loss of appetite, nausea and feeling full after consuming small amounts of food, all of which can lead to vomiting and escalate to dehydration.

News headlines and social media complaints about this side effect have referred to it in a less auspicious fashion, labeling it as “stomach paralysis.”

In the case of the Morgan & Morgan lawsuit, attorneys allege that their client, a 44-year-old woman from Louisiana, became “violently” ill while taking the drugs, which were prescribed to her to help treat type 2 diabetes and assist with weight loss under the guidance of her physician.

"Her problems have been so severe that she's been to the emergency room multiple times, including last weekend,” Pennock said. “She's actually even thrown up so violently that she's lost teeth.”

The diabetes drug Ozempic Mario Tama/Getty Images

There has been an onslaught of buzz in both mainstream and social media from individuals who have taken these medications claiming to have experienced subsequent stomach paralysis, but some experts have come forward arguing against those claims.

"What this medication does is slow down gastric emptying, so basically the food lingers in the stomach for a little bit longer before it empties into the duodenum and the rest of the small bowel,” Disha Narang, M.D., an endocrinologist and director of obesity medicine at Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest hospital, recently told The Messenger. “So that can mimic the physiology of gastroparesis, however, the drug does not cause gastroparesis."

Both Ozempic, developed by the Danish Novo, and Mounjaro, from Eli Lilly, are approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of diabetes. However, the medications are also prescribed off-label for weight loss. Wegovy, which is not named in the current suit, is also developed by Novo and uses the same base drug (semaglutide) as its sister drug Ozempic.

The FDA’s prescribing information lists nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, constipation and decreased appetite as side effects of both drugs; it also notes that the medications “delay gastric emptying,” which also happens to be a side effect of diabetes.