Oxford School Shooter ‘Wanted to Stay Alive so He Could See the Suffering,’ Prosecutors Say

A teenage mass shooter accused in the 2021 attack on a Michigan high school that killed four students and wounded six others, experienced "joy and pleasure" in killing his classmates, prosecutors said.

“These acts were carried out in cold calculated manner and they intended to have devastating effect, intended to derive pleasure and satisfaction from violence and nothing else,” Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said during closings.

The comments came in the closing arguments of a days-long court hearing over whether Ethan Crumbley will face life in prison without the possibility of parole for the attack he carried out as a 15-year-old.

Crumbley was excited to kill, McDonald said. “He fired 32 shots, and every single shot was aimed at a human being and not a random spray of gunfire” she said.

Ethan Crumbley sits in court, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Pontiac, Mich. AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

Crumbley had carefully planned his attack and then planned to stay alive to see the suffering he inflicted, she said—something that made him unique even among mass shooters.

While it is “legally and morally complicated” to give the now-17 year old a life sentence without the chance of ever being released, the punishment fits the crime in this case, she said.

“We can feel compassion but we can also fashion an appropriate sentence and reckoning with the very severe and rare circumstance of this crime,” McDonald said.

Defense attorney Paulette Loftin focused on Crumbley’s neglected childhood and his “grave” mental illness as a mitigating factor to a life sentence.

“Ethan did not have the support that he needed. It was glaringly obvious that he was not okay.” Instead of getting a "disturbed, mentally challenged child" help, his parents got him a gun, she said.

“Ethan’s sick brain can be repaired.”

Crumbley, who has admitted to shooting 11 people at Oxford High School outside Detroit, appeared to keep his eyes shut for long moments at several points during the hearing, while families of the victims sobbed during the arguments.

A so-called Miller Hearing to determine whether Crumbly will ever be released from prison continued for its fourth and final day of testimony.

A decision on the hearing is expected in September and formal sentencing will take place in December, Judge Kwame Rowe said.

Crumbley pleaded guilty to 24 charges, including one count of terrorism and four counts of first-degree murder.

A first-degree murder conviction triggers an automatic no-parole sentence in Michigan, but because Crumbley was a minor at the time of the crime, he was entitled to a Miller Hearing, which stems from a 2012 Supreme Court decision.

The Court ruled that mandatory life sentences without parole for people under the age of 18 violate the Eighth Amendment and thus require a hearing where defense attorneys can argue mitigating circumstances against the penalty.

In their rebuttal Friday, prosecutors countered earlier testimony by a defense psychologist who said Crumbley was like a “feral child” and "mentally ill" when he attacked students and staff at Oxford High School.

Lisa Anacker, a forensic psychiatrist who examined Crumbley, testified that Crumbley did not have hallucinations, a psychotic breakdown or any other mental illness under the statutory definition during the time of the shooting.

“It is my understanding that he understood the nature and consequences of what he was doing,” she said, referring to the shooting.

Crumbley did not show signs of psychosis in the moments, hours or days after the shooting and did not show objective symptoms that would qualify as depressive order, she testified.

“I can absolutely understand how it would be difficult to imagine how a sane person would commit mass murder," Anacker testified. "But the research does show us that mental illness does not account for most of the violence in our country.”

During the hearing, prosecutors presented evidence showing that Crumbley was obsessed with being remembered in history and carefully planned his attack for months to gain notoriety and knowing that he would live the rest of his life in prison.

Defense attorneys said Crumbly’s actions were a result of “arrested development” from a difficult childhood during which he was allegedly neglected by his parents and not shielded from adult conversations.

Crumbley’s parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, have been charged with involuntary manslaughter for allegedly buying him a gun while neglecting his mental health issues.

If Crumbley is spared a life sentence, he would face 25 to 40 years in prison before becoming eligible for parole.