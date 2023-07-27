Oxford School Shooter, 17, Faces Hearing Over Whether He Should Spend Rest of His Life in Prison

The teenage mass shooter accused in the 2021 attack on a Michigan high school that killed four students and wounded six others will go in front of a judge Thursday for a Miller Hearing, which will determine whether he should spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Ethan Crumbley, 17, killed four people and injured seven others at Oxford High School outside Detroit. Crumbley pleaded guilty to 24 charges, including one count of terrorism and four counts of first-degree murder.

A first-degree murder conviction triggers an automatic no-parole sentence in Michigan, but because Crumbley was 15 at the time of the crime, he is entitled to a Miller hearing.

The hearing stems from a 2012 Supreme Court decision that said mandatory life sentences without parole for people under the age of 18 violate the Eighth Amendment.

Ethan Crumbley is led away from the courtroom after a placement hearing at Oakland County Circuit Court on February 22, 2022 in Pontiac, Michigan. David Guralnick-Pool/Getty Images

The same decision was echoed by the Michigan Supreme Court in 2022.

Under the rulings, underage defendants must undergo a hearing where defense attorneys can argue mitigating circumstances against the penalty.

Mitigating factors can include family and home environment, the circumstances of the homicide, and the possibility of rehabilitation, according to the Michigan Bar Association.

Defense attorney Paulette Michel Loftin said she believes Crumbley could be rehabilitated in prison.

The hearing “will give the court, as well as the public, a good inside look into the difficult home life of Mr. Crumbley and what challenges he was facing,” she said.

Prosecutors have said they would seek a life sentence with no chance for parole for Crumbley.

“A sentence of imprisonment for life without the possibility of parole is appropriate in this case,” Oakland County assistant prosecutor Marc Keast wrote in an earlier court filing.

An exterior view of Oxford High School on December 7, 2021 in Oxford, Michigan. (Photo by Emily Elconin/Getty Images) Emily Elconin/Getty Images

Earlier this month, Oakland County Circuit Judge Kwame Rowe, who will preside over the Miller hearing, denied Crumbley’s request to dismiss the prosecution’s motion for life without parole prior to the hearing.

The judge also denied Crumbley's motion to keep school eyewitnesses of the shooting from testifying at the upcoming hearing. The prosecution plans to have 12 students and two staff members testify at that hearing.

If the court decides not to sentence Crumbley to life without the possibility of parole, he would then be sentenced to at least 25 years behind bars.

Crumbley’s parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, are also jailed on charges of involuntary manslaughter, stemming from the mass shooting. In a novel decision, prosecutors alleged that they made the gun accessible to their son and ignored his need for mental health treatment.

When he pleaded guilty, Crumbley said his father bought the gun for him with the teen’s own money just a few days before the shooting. The boy said the gun was not locked in a case or safe at home.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.