Owners and Sellers of ‘LGBT’ Swatch Watches Could Be Jailed in Malaysia - The Messenger
Owners and Sellers of ‘LGBT’ Swatch Watches Could Be Jailed in Malaysia

In May, Swatch outlets in Malaysia were targeted by authorities who seized watches from the brand's pride collection

Blake Harper
Malaysian authorities say that owners and sellers of rainbow-colored watches could face three years in prisonSwatch

Owners and sellers of Swatch's rainbow-colored watches in Malaysia could face up to three years of imprisonment, according to Malaysian authorities.

On Thursday, the interior ministry released a statement indicating that anyone who "prints, imports, produces ... or has in his possession" these Swiss-made watches might be subject to a three-year jail term or a fine of 20,000 Malaysian ringgit ($4,344), as reported by The Guardian.

"The Malaysian government is committed to preventing the spread of elements that are harmful or may be harmful to morals," the ministry said in a statement.

Malaysia has stringent laws against LGBTQ relationships and sodomy, with both potentially resulting in prison sentences.

Earlier in May, Swatch outlets in Malaysia were targeted by authorities who seized watches from the brand's pride collection, linking the vibrant colors of the watches to "LGBT connotations."

In response, Swatch filed legal action against the Malaysian government in June, clarifying that their watches "did not promote any sexual activity but merely a fun and joyous expression of peace and love."

