Owner of Viral Bagel Shop Reacts to Competitors Re-Selling His Bagels: ‘WTF’

The owner of a viral bagel shop that specializes in by-the-dozen sales says he's flattered—but not entirely impressed—to see his bagels being re-sold by other stores.

PopUp Bagels, has five locations spread across the New York Tri-state area. But founder Adam Goldberg says customers have been spotting its artisan product at third-party sellers.

On Wednesday, Goldberg shared a photo on Instagram that shows a PopUp Bagels "New" sign fastened to an East Hampton deli's display case in front of assorted muffins. When asked by a customer if he knew about the sale, he replied: "Definitely not, wtf."

They had ordered stock from the company's weekly Hamptons supply and then re-sold them to their own customers, Goldberg said.

The Beach Hut did not return The Messenger's request for comment, but its online menu lists "assorted bagels" for $5 each, more than double the $2.33-per-bagel price that PopUp charges.

He's been warning customers on Instagram that if they see a sign posted at an unlisted location, his team likely had nothing to do with the offering; adding that they may not even be real hand-made PopUp Bagels.

Goldberg says he's not mad, but he's not thrilled about it either.

He told The Messenger that staff from the Hamptons deli, called The Beach Hut, contacted him after seeing the post to say they love his goods and just wanted to share them with customers.

This wasn't the first time loyal fans have spotted the baked goods popping up where they shouldn't be.

While Goldberg says he's flattered and holds no ill will toward anyone trying to sell his bagels — he said he gets reports of unauthorized sightings every few weeks and even sees stores announce on Instagram that they offer PopUp — he says it goes against his original business ethos of freshly baked bulk-sales only.

"We designed this to bring back the nostalgia of showing up with a bag of bagels somewhere," Goldberg said. "We want to be a part of the family table or the friend’s event or whatever it may be, that’s our core focus."

PopUp Bagels started in 2020 as a bespoke bakery for anyone willing to drive to Connecticut to fill their breakfast table. The bagel purveyors have expanded to have five locations, with a New York City shop that generates long lines on its West Village block every weekend.

TikTok videos showcasing PopUp Bagels have millions of views, and Goldberg says even some of the shop's neighbors learned about it after it went viral.

Goldberg says his team likes to call it "an overnight success three years in the making."

PopUp Bagels Rachel Askinasi/The Messenger

Unlike the almost countless other bagel shops around the New York area, you can't just stop by for a single bagel with cream cheese and lox (or whatever your go-to sandwich order might be).

Pre-order customers at PopUp Bagels must purchase bagels by the dozen, which come with two containers of schmear — they offer a variety of specialty cream cheeses and butter — for $42. Those who visit the West Village store can wait in line and buy three bagels with just one of the spreads for $12.

Goldberg says he enjoys the in-person purchasing model and plans to expand it to other locations.

Aside from going against the business concept, unmonitored reselling presents a quality control issue.

The stores officially contracted to sell PopUp Bagels do so under Goldberg's careful instruction.

For the Hamptons outpost — which is hosted by a local restaurant and sees its weekly bakes sell out in 60 seconds — the Connecticut-based team sends in dough and has taught staffers how to properly boil, seed and bake off each bagel. In Vermont and Massachusetts, the team has trained on-site employees, making sure the product is consistent with its non-New England sister locations.

A bag of fresh PopUp Bagels. Rachel Askinasi/The Messenger

"I just don't want it in a plastic case with muffins," he said. "We’re the opposite of that. We are a bagel shop."

That mentality, paired with PopUp's limited production capacity, is why Goldberg says he turns down nearly 20 wholesale requests per week from stores and restaurants around the country.

"We just want to make a great product and share it with our customers," Goldberg says. "It’s just tricky when people, you know, gray market it."