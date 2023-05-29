Owner of Car Pummeled By Rogue Indy 500 Tire Says She’s Happy Nobody Was Hurt

The owner of the car that was hit by an errant Indy 500 tire is just glad nobody was injured.

Front driver's side panels and car hoods can be replaced. But Robin Matthews knows that people can't — and she's glad that the tire that popped off of driver Kyle Kirkwood's car only hurt his ride.

The Indianapolis Star first reported that Robin Matthews, a racing fan from Indianapolis, was the owner of the car damaged by the loose tire.

"It's a car," Matthews said. "It's fine."

The incident happened on Sunday during the annual car race in Speedway, Indiana.

Matthews told the paper she did not see where the tire ended up, so when people began telling her the tire had found its way to her vehicle, "I thought somebody was pranking me."

But oh no, she's gonna have to get Maaco.

After the tire came loose from Kirkwood's vehicle during Lap 186, and it skipped over a fence and flew out of the stadium.

The tire flew from Kirkwood's car after it collided with driver Felix Rosenqvist's car.

Afterward, Matthews was invited to "kiss the bricks" by Doug Boles, Indianapolis Motor Speedway's president. She also took photos on the famous race track, according to WTHR.

Boles even arranged to have Matthews driven home, reports WTHR.



