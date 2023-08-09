Owner Ditches French Bulldog at Airport Parking Lot After Being Told Pet Couldn’t Travel

Police in Pennsylvania said charges are likely to be filed against a dog owner who abandoned their pet at Pittsburgh International Airport on Friday.
The unidentified female owner of the male French bulldog reportedly chose to board her scheduled "resort" flight solo rather than put the dog in a crate as instructed by the airline, police said. She is expected to be charged with animal abandonment.
“Don’t leave your pets behind!” Allegheny County Police Department said in posts on X and Facebook.
Police said they were called to the airport at 5:30 a.m. after the Frenchie was found unattended in a stroller near the entrance to the short-term parking lot.
While the 7-year-old bulldog did not have a collar, "officers were able to locate a microchip on the animal but attempts to reach the owner were unsuccessful," the Facebook post said.
Allegheny County Police Sgt. Jason Donaldson confirmed the situation to ABC News affiliate WTAE on Friday.
"We were able to determine that the dog's owner had attempted to fly with the dog this morning and was denied boarding due to having an improper cargo container," he said. "In turn, the dog was abandoned, and the dog’s owner continued to its resort destination as intended."
Donaldson added that the owner tried to fly with the dog as an emotional support animal.
By Pennsylvania law, it is illegal to abandon a dog.
The Frenchie was turned over to the state warden and is now in the care of Animal Friends of Pittsburgh, KDKA reported.
