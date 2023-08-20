Overnight Shooting Leaves 9 Injured in Milwaukee - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Mark Meadows Spends His Day on the Witness Stand in Federal Court Bid to Yank Fani Willis’ Charges Out of Georgia’s Jurisdiction

Overnight Shooting Leaves 9 Injured in Milwaukee

Police said those injured are expected to survive

Published |Updated
Carley Welch
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Nine people were injured following a mass shooting just before midnight Saturday in Milwaukee. 

Milwaukee police said the victims, six men and three women between the ages of 16 and 42, are all expected to survive after an unidentified shooter opened fire near 14th and Burnham Streets, According to 12WISN.

As of Sunday morning, the search for the suspect remains at large, investigators said, and are still trying to identify the shooter.

As of Sunday morning, the search for the suspect remains at large, investigators said.
As of Sunday morning, the search for the suspect remains at large, investigators said.Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

This is the fifth reported mass shooting in the greater-Milwaukee area in 2023, according to data from Gun Violence Archive. Notably, six teens were shot after a Juneteenth celebration earlier this summer. 

Gun violence, especially among young people, is on the rise in the city. A report from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel said fatal child gun violence has doubled since 2020 in the city.

Read More

Police are asking anyone with information about Saturday night’s incident to call Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.