Overnight Shooting Leaves 9 Injured in Milwaukee
Police said those injured are expected to survive
Nine people were injured following a mass shooting just before midnight Saturday in Milwaukee.
Milwaukee police said the victims, six men and three women between the ages of 16 and 42, are all expected to survive after an unidentified shooter opened fire near 14th and Burnham Streets, According to 12WISN.
As of Sunday morning, the search for the suspect remains at large, investigators said, and are still trying to identify the shooter.
This is the fifth reported mass shooting in the greater-Milwaukee area in 2023, according to data from Gun Violence Archive. Notably, six teens were shot after a Juneteenth celebration earlier this summer.
Gun violence, especially among young people, is on the rise in the city. A report from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel said fatal child gun violence has doubled since 2020 in the city.
Police are asking anyone with information about Saturday night’s incident to call Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS.
