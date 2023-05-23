The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Overdue Library Book Checked Out in 1927 Finally Returned to California Library

    Talk about late fees...

    Published |Updated
    Blake Harper
    St. Helena Public Library/Instagram

    An overdue book was returned to a library in California 96 years after it was originally checked out.

    "A History of the United States" was checked out of the St. Helena Public Library in 1927, and last week, it was finally returned. Library director Chris Kreiden told CBS outlet KOVR that the staff originally did not know how old the book was.

    The book, which was published in 1892, is, unsurprisingly, not in the best shape. Kreiden said the copy of "A History of the United States" was "falling apart," and the staff was afraid to touch it because they did not want to damage it.

    To ensure no more damage is done, "A History of the United States" has been preserved in a glass case and is on display at the entrance of the library.

    Read More

    So, who actually returned the book? The man remains a mystery, according to the library staff. Kreiden told KPIX-TV that the man mentioned his father but did not say much else.

    "He didn't give his name," Kreiden explained. "Staff have no idea who this gentleman is."

    Kreiden estimates that failing to return a book for nearly a century would cost about $1,700 in late fees. But he told KOVR that, in this case, the fees have all been waived.

