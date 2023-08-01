Overcrowded College in Vermont Offering Students $10,000 to Leave School
Middlebury College is offering $10,000 to the first 30 juniors and seniors who choose to delay their education for the fall 2023 semester and winter term
Middlebury College in Vermont is experiencing such an influx of students that it is now paying them to delay their first day of class.
According to the Associated Press, the college is offering $10,000 to the first 30 juniors and seniors who choose to delay their education for the fall 2023 semester and winter term to address the overcrowding issue.
The small college could potentially have over 2,845 students this fall compared to its usual 2,500 to 2,600, per the AP.
The overflow is primarily due to returning students who took time off during the pandemic, not the school's nearly 600 incoming first-year students.
Representatives for Middlebury College provided a copy of a letter to faculty and staff when contacted by The Messenger on Tuesday. In it, the school explained the college explored various alternatives for housing but found some impractical.
They considered renovating buildings not historically used for housing. Still, the required work, which included installing sprinkler systems, couldn't be completed in time.
Per U.S. News, Middlebury College ranked No. 11 in its 2022-2023 edition of Best Colleges is National Liberal Arts Colleges. The website lists its annual tuition as $62,460.
Any students considering the offer must decide soon — applications must be submitted by Wednesday, University Business reported.
In the past, according to AP, Middlebury College has managed enrollment increases with various proposals, including study-abroad opportunities and offering students a $2,000 travel stipend.
The college is constructing a new freshman dorm, but it won't be ready until 2025.
