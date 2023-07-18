Overcrowded Bay Area Animal Shelters Forced to Euthanize Dogs: ‘We Know All These Dogs Have Owners’ - The Messenger
Overcrowded Bay Area Animal Shelters Forced to Euthanize Dogs: ‘We Know All These Dogs Have Owners’

Since December, the shelter has consistently taken in more dogs than they’ve adopted out

Madeline Fitzgerald
Milagro was one of several dogs, in Santa Clara, California who narrowly avoided being euthanized on July 17, 2023. KNTV

An animal shelter in California is racing against the clock to save the lives of stray dogs, as overcrowding forces them to consider euthanasia. 

The Santa Clara County Animal Shelter is currently at a "code red," meaning the facility is so overcrowded that there is virtually no option but to put some of the dogs down, according to KNTV

The animal shelter’s employees believe that many of these dogs have homes and families and are urging them to come and collect the canines. 

"We know all these dogs have owners,” Lisa Jenkins, an employee of Santa Clara County Animal Services, told KNTV. 

“They’re not feral dogs. They’re not street dogs. They're somebody's pets, somebody knows their pet is here."

Since December, the shelter has consistently taken in more dogs than they’ve adopted out, according to KNTV. 

On the Santa Clara Animal Care & Control’s Facebook page, they’ve shared the stories of the many abandoned dogs who desperately need homes. 

Linda, a rottweiler, narrowly avoided euthanasia when she was adopted last weekend. 

“Linda was abandoned out front of our shelter, she was tied up across the parking lot,” Santa Clara Animal Care & Control said in a Facebook post

The dogs that are singled out for euthanasia often have health issues or challenging personalities but the shelter stressed that they still could be great pets for the right owners. 

"Being over capacity, we’re identifying some dogs that are a little bit harder with behavior issues," Jenkins told KNTV. 

"We really need people to step up and take them to avoid putting those dogs to sleep."

