Overcrowded Bay Area Animal Shelters Forced to Euthanize Dogs: ‘We Know All These Dogs Have Owners’

An animal shelter in California is racing against the clock to save the lives of stray dogs, as overcrowding forces them to consider euthanasia.
The Santa Clara County Animal Shelter is currently at a "code red," meaning the facility is so overcrowded that there is virtually no option but to put some of the dogs down, according to KNTV.
The animal shelter’s employees believe that many of these dogs have homes and families and are urging them to come and collect the canines.
"We know all these dogs have owners,” Lisa Jenkins, an employee of Santa Clara County Animal Services, told KNTV.
- Unadoptable Senior Dogs Get Luxury Rescue From Shelters Where They’d Be ‘Euthanized for Space’
- Dog That Trashed Animal Shelter Adopted by Family After Viral Video
- ‘Loyal’ 20-Year-Old Dog Left at Shelter Unites TikTok in Adoption Effort
- Dozens of Dead Dogs Found in Freezers at Ohio Animal Rescue, Owner Arrested
- Texas Boy With ‘Karmic’ Connection to Animals Uses Piano to Calm Shelter Dogs: ‘Astonishing’
“They’re not feral dogs. They’re not street dogs. They're somebody's pets, somebody knows their pet is here."
Since December, the shelter has consistently taken in more dogs than they’ve adopted out, according to KNTV.
On the Santa Clara Animal Care & Control’s Facebook page, they’ve shared the stories of the many abandoned dogs who desperately need homes.
Linda, a rottweiler, narrowly avoided euthanasia when she was adopted last weekend.
“Linda was abandoned out front of our shelter, she was tied up across the parking lot,” Santa Clara Animal Care & Control said in a Facebook post.
The dogs that are singled out for euthanasia often have health issues or challenging personalities but the shelter stressed that they still could be great pets for the right owners.
"Being over capacity, we’re identifying some dogs that are a little bit harder with behavior issues," Jenkins told KNTV.
"We really need people to step up and take them to avoid putting those dogs to sleep."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- How Does Russia’s Embattled Defense Minister Still Have a Job?News
- Woman Suffers ‘Major Injury’ in Apparent Shark Attack at Rockaway Beach in NYCNews
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel StateNews
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews