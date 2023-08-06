Over a Dozen US States Under Threat of Severe Weather
Moist and unstable air is creating storms with the capacity of producing huge wind gusts, hail, and tornadoes
More than a dozen US states could face severe weather as a nasty storm system whips through the country.
On Friday, forecasters predicted the storm system could create a round of showers and thunderstorms across most of the northern part of the United States starting on Saturday and lasting through Monday, as The Messenger previously reported.
As the storm system makes its way through the country, severe weather watches are in effect in counties across multiple states, Fox Weather reported.
Meteorologists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predict widely scattered severe thunderstorms on Sunday across large swaths of the Midwest, Ohio, and Tennessee Valleys. There could be “damaging gusts,” as well as “damaging hail most likely from eastern Missouri into Illinois,” according to the NOAA.
The storm system is expected to shift eastward by Monday, leading to severe thunderstorms across partitions of the southern Appalachians, mid-Atlantic, and northeast United States.
“Scattered swaths of damaging gusts are expected with this activity. Additional widely scattered thunderstorms are possible across the central High Plains, posing a risk for large hail and damaging gusts,” the NOAA says.
Among the cities expected to see showers and thunderstorms are Pittsburgh, Binghamton, New York, Philadelphia, Nashville, and Charleston.
There have also been tornado reports across Colorado and Iowa. The NOAA is tracking at least six tornadoes across the two states, as of Saturday.
There was no widespread damage caused by the tornadoes so far, according to Fox Weather.
