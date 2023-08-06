Over a Dozen US States Under Threat of Severe Weather  - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Over a Dozen US States Under Threat of Severe Weather 

Moist and unstable air is creating storms with the capacity of producing huge wind gusts, hail, and tornadoes

Published |Updated
Yelena Dzhanova
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

More than a dozen US states could face severe weather as a nasty storm system whips through the country.

On Friday, forecasters predicted the storm system could create a round of showers and thunderstorms across most of the northern part of the United States starting on Saturday and lasting through Monday, as The Messenger previously reported.

As the storm system makes its way through the country, severe weather watches are in effect in counties across multiple states, Fox Weather reported

Read More

Moist and unstable air is creating storms with the capacity of producing huge wind gusts, hail, and tornadoes. 

Moist and unstable air is creating storms with the capacity of producing huge wind gusts, hail, and tornadoes
Moist and unstable air is creating storms with the capacity of producing huge wind gusts, hail, and tornadoesNational Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Meteorologists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predict widely scattered severe thunderstorms on Sunday across large swaths of the Midwest, Ohio, and Tennessee Valleys. There could be “damaging gusts,” as well as “damaging hail most likely from eastern Missouri into Illinois,” according to the NOAA.

The storm system is expected to shift eastward by Monday, leading to severe thunderstorms across partitions of the southern Appalachians, mid-Atlantic, and northeast United States. 

“Scattered swaths of damaging gusts are expected with this activity. Additional widely scattered thunderstorms are possible across the central High Plains, posing a risk for large hail and damaging gusts,” the NOAA says. 

Among the cities expected to see showers and thunderstorms are Pittsburgh, Binghamton, New York, Philadelphia, Nashville, and Charleston.

There have also been tornado reports across Colorado and Iowa. The NOAA is tracking at least six tornadoes across the two states, as of Saturday. 

There was no widespread damage caused by the tornadoes so far, according to Fox Weather.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.