Over 6,000 Migrants Apprehended in 24 Hours, Border Patrol Reports

'As we predicted, numbers have skyrocketed,' the union that represents Border Patrol agents said

Published |Updated
Bruce Golding
JWPlayer

U.S. Border Patrol agents reportedly apprehended more than 6,000 migrants Tuesday amid a surge in illegal crossings that began last month.

The National Border Patrol Council, the official union representing Border Patrol agents, reported the numbers in a social media post Wednesday.

"As we predicted, numbers have skyrocketed," the NBPC said Wednesday on X. "We're at 6k arrests & 1k known escapes daily."

The Messenger reached out to Customs and Border Protection to confirm the numbers but had not heard back by publication time.

The startling number was driven by spikes in the sectors surrounding Tucson, Arizona, as well as Texas' Rio Grande Valley and the border city of Del Rio, according to an online post by a Fox News reporter.

The information came from multiple, unidentified sources and didn't include any migrants who were allowed to enter the country to seek asylum, national correspondent Bill Melugin said on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter.

A group of immigrants who had illegally crossed U.S.-Mexico border is transported after being captured by U.S. immigration agents on September 28, 2022 at the Organ Pipe National Monument, Arizona.
Migrants are transported in a U.S. Border Patrol truck after being arrested at the Organ Pipe National Monument in Arizona on Sept. 28, 2022.John Moore/Getty Images

Wednesday's reports came a little more than a week after the Washington Post said preliminary CBP data showed monthly arrests of migrants along the southwest border increased by more than 30% in July.

In addition to the 130,000-plus arrests, up from 99,545 in June, about 50,000 migrants were admitted at ports of entry after making appointments to seek asylum through the CBP One cellphone app, the Post said.

The numbers contrast starkly with the "significant reduction" that the Department of Homeland Security announced in early June, when it said unlawful entries between ports of entry had decreased by more than 70% since May 11.

At the time, the DHS credited "the Biden-Harris Administration’s comprehensive plan to manage the border" following the expiration of COVID-19 pandemic-related immigration restrictions known as Title 42.

Cities around the country are contending with an influx of migrants. Some Massachusetts officials asked residents to house migrants in their home on Wednesday, while New York City Mayor Eric Adams pushed for a state of emergency to be declared.

"We are facing an unprecedented state of emergency," Adams said Wednesday morning. "The immigration system in this country is broken, it has been broken for decades.

