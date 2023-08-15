Over 50 Arrested in Retail Crime Ring Responsible for Stealing Nearly $58K From Walmart

Authorities arrested Dozens of individuals who were allegedly part of an organized retail crime ring that is suspected of stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from California Walmart stores.

The California Highway Patrol's (CHP) Organized Retail Crime Task Force apprehended 51 suspects during a 3-day raid in the counties of Fresno and Kern in the central part of the state, according to WFXT-TV.

The suspects face charges including organized retail crime, shoplifting, grand theft, petty theft, criminal conspiracy, resisting arrest, possession of controlled substances, possession of burglary tools and possession of a stolen vehicle, in connection with $58,000 worth of stolen items, the outlet reported.

Authorities arrested over 50 individuals suspected of stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from California Walmarts as part of an organized crime ring. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Authorities called the arrests a “blitz operation,” by CHP detectives and private security officers, according to The Fresno Bee.