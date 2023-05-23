Over 400 Catholic Church Leaders Named as Child Sex Abusers

Illinois has named 451 Catholic clerks and leaders who abused nearly 2,000 children, in a report looking back as far as 1950.

KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced that his investigation has been going on for several years, uncovering abuse in the Archdiocese of Chicago and the Dioceses of Belleville, Joliet, Peoria, Rockford, and Springfield.

Before 2018, those dioceses acknowledged 103 substantiated claims of abuse, but this investigation uncovered 348 more.

Over 700 pages, the AG's office gives the names and details of those they say sexually abused children over many years.

Several of those leaders are now dead.

One victim in Chicago, named Shanice in the report, was raped multiple times as part of abuse which started in the 1980s. She was only able to tell her mother in 2019.

“Those who knew should be found and held accountable.” Shanice says in the report. “This is hurtful stuff."

“You don’t want to tell— it hurt to tell my mother. It hurt to tell my friend, you know. It hurts to even release it right now. It is just painful to even deal with it. And to even think about everything that’s gone out of my life. It made me—it is all Father [Robert Boley's] fault.”

Raoul has praised his team's efforts to speak with victims and sift through thousands of church documents to get a clear picture of what happened over seven decades.

"My investigation team treated each allegation with the respect it deserved and followed leads as they arose to ensure we conducted a thorough and comprehensive investigation," the AG said.



"To build the most compelling portion of this report, my team worked closely with survivors to draft narrative accounts of their experiences as children sexually abused by clerics.

"Without those survivors who bravely came forward to share their experiences and perspectives, neither the investigation nor this report would feel complete".

On Thursday, the Diocese of Chicago released updated guidance on how it handles alleged abuse.

Archbishop of Chicago Cardinal Blase J. Cupich has responded to the claims in the report, saying that the church is fully cooperating with law enforcement on this.

"We must think first of the survivors of sexual abuse who carry the burden of these crimes through their lives," the Archbishop of Chicago said. "On behalf of the archdiocese, I apologize to all who have been harmed by the failure to prevent and properly respond to child sexual abuse by clerics. Survivors will forever be in our prayers, and we have devoted ourselves to rooting out this problem and providing healing to victims."

The Attorney General's office says these policies don't go far enough. Today's report includes 50 pages of recommendations for the Catholic Church.

“I was raised and confirmed in the Catholic church and sent my children to Catholic schools. I believe the church does important work to support vulnerable populations; however, as with any presumably reputable institution, the Catholic church must be held accountable when it betrays the public’s trust,” Raoul said.

There are resources for victims on the AG's report website here.

