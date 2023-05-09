The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Over $1M Raised for 6-Year-Old Survivor of Allen, Texas, Mall Shooting

    A GoFundMe page has raised over a million dollars for a child who lost his family.

    Monique Merrill
    LT Gofundme

    A verified GoFundMe page created for a 6-year-old boy who tragically lost his family in the mass shooting at an outlet mall in Allen, Texas, has far exceeded its initial funding goal. As of Tuesday morning, more than 24,000 people have contributed to the fundraiser, raising over $1,251,120 for William Cho.

    The devastating shooting occurred just four days after Cho's sixth birthday. His parents, Cindy and Kyu, along with his 3-year-old brother James, were among the eight victims of the violent incident. The Cho family had visited the mall for an afternoon intended to be filled with light, love, and celebration, but it was tragically cut short by the mass shooting, according to the GoFundMe page.

    The funds raised will support William, who is now in the care of his remaining family, as they grieve and navigate this difficult time.

