Over $1M Raised for 6-Year-Old Survivor of Allen, Texas, Mall Shooting

A verified GoFundMe page created for a 6-year-old boy who tragically lost his family in the mass shooting at an outlet mall in Allen, Texas, has far exceeded its initial funding goal. As of Tuesday morning, more than 24,000 people have contributed to the fundraiser, raising over $1,251,120 for William Cho.

The devastating shooting occurred just four days after Cho's sixth birthday. His parents, Cindy and Kyu, along with his 3-year-old brother James, were among the eight victims of the violent incident. The Cho family had visited the mall for an afternoon intended to be filled with light, love, and celebration, but it was tragically cut short by the mass shooting, according to the GoFundMe page.

The funds raised will support William, who is now in the care of his remaining family, as they grieve and navigate this difficult time.