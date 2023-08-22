Over 100 Shelter Cats and Dogs Airlifted Out of Maui to Find New Homes in Oregon - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

Over 100 Shelter Cats and Dogs Airlifted Out of Maui to Find New Homes in Oregon

Dozens of animals were emergency airlifted out of the tragedy-stricken island last week

Published |Updated
Carley Welch
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Cats and dogs on the way to their forever homes on the mainlandSouthwest Airlines

Over 130 pets were airlifted from Maui to the continental U.S. Friday for another chance at a forever home. 

Approximately 136 cats and dogs boarded Southwest Airlines’ Boeing 737-800 to be emergency airlifted from Maui to Oregon.  

The plane initially flew from Oakland, Calif. to drop off pet supplies and humanitarian “Good Packs” full of survival and comfort supplies such as blankets, flashlights, hygiene products, and clothes before returning to the West Coast with the collected critters. 

View post on TikTok

The relocated animals previously resided at the Maui Humane Society and were sent to Oregon to make room for the predicted increase of displaced and injured pets caused by the deadly Maui wildfires. 

The mission was made possible by Greater Good Charities, Lucky Dog Animal Rescue, Southwest Airlines, and the Maui Humane Society. According to CBS, a licensed veterinarian flew with the pets to Portland and veterinarians in Maui worked with Greater Good Charities to make sure the animals received exams before and after the flight, ensuring the animals were healthy enough for adoption. 

"It's best practices in disaster to clear the shelter of adoptable pets so that the shelter has the room to take in any pets that the disaster may have impacted, whether that be strays or pets waiting to reunify with their families or animals that need help short term," Liz Baker, the CEO of Greater Good Charities, told PEOPLE

Read More

According to The Greater Good’s website, after the stop in Portland, more pets were chartered via an Ameriflight to the San Francisco Bay Area where multiple organizations will help the animals find their forever homes. 

The Maui Humane Society has said around 3,000 pets were lost and displaced due to the fires, PetHelpful reported. Volunteers and veterinarians continue to search for the missing pets

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.