Out of This World: UK Scientists Collecting Cosmic Dust From Cathedral Rooftops
The towering heights are good exploration sites because they are tall and relatively untouched
Researchers at the University of Kent plan to visit cathedrals across the United Kingdom in the coming months to collect cosmic dust that has accumulated on the roofs of the centuries-old buildings.
The dust particles come from asteroids and comets that disintegrate in the atmosphere and resolidify as miniature spheres, which then disperse across Earth’s surface.
The rooftops of ancient cathedrals make good exploration areas, the researchers said in a report by the Guardian, because they are tall and relatively untouched.
“You want the site as undisturbed as possible,” said University of Kent senior lecturer in space science Penny Wozniakiewicz. “The dust is coming in everywhere, but the rooftops offer an opportunity to collect the dust and not have people trampling all over it.”
Wozniakiewicz and research associate Matthias van Ginneken plan to visit Canterbury cathedral in the coming weeks after a feasibility study found cosmic particles on a small portion of the cathedral’s roof that was replaced two years ago.
They then plan to conduct a similar collection on the roof of Rochester cathedral.
“For the next rooftops, it’s important that we collect everything we can get access to over a specified area,” Wozniakiewicz said, according to the Guardian.
“Fortunately, I’m OK with heights. Once I’m up there I just get on with it and don’t look down," he noted.
