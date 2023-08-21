‘Out of Control’ Beachfront Homeowner Attacked Family on Public Beach, Accused Dad of Being a Marxist, Cops Say

A Rhode Island beachfront property homeowner was arrested on Sunday after he attacked a family on a public beach near his home, allegedly accusing the group of trespassing and calling the dad a "Marxist antagonizer," according to police.

Christopher Brady, his wife Thuy Pham and his daughter set up their umbrella and chairs just south of North Kingstown Town Beach. A police report said the family was below the high tide line, which is open for public access under Rhode Island's new shoreline access law.

Andrew McClatchy, who owns a house next to North Kingstown Town Beach, did not approve of their presence. He alleged that the family was above the high tide line and on his property.

McClatchy's wife and adult daughter came out and confronted the family. According to police, McClatchy then "began to videotape Mr. Brady from his cellphone and yelled at him, 'Identify yourself; tell me your name!'"

"Mr. McClatchy was acting out and verbally antagonizing Mr. Brady, asking him where he lives and asking him to move to a different location on the beach," the police report states.

When McClatchy asked Brady to leave, Brady told him to call the police instead.

Police said McClatchy pulled Brady's blue Tommy Bahama umbrella out of the sand and threw it in the water. McClatchy's daughter told him to walk away while Brady's daughter retrieved the umbrella from the ocean. Police allege that the argument continued to get more aggressive.

"Mr. McClatchy then put his cellphone away and said to Mr. Brady, 'Come at me!' and 'Bring it!'" the police report said. "Mr. McClatchy kept trying to walk towards Mr. Brady in an aggressive manner while Mrs. McClatchy got in front of him to prevent an altercation."

McClatchy is accused of calling Brady a vulgar name and bending the umbrella's plastic pole until it broke.

Multiple witnesses called the North Kingstown Police Department to report an "active disturbance." The situation had cooled down when police arrived and McClatchy "admitted that he got out of control and damaged Mr. Brady's umbrella."

He later told police that he thought Brady was a "Marxist antagonizer."

McClatchy is facing charges of vandalism and disorderly conduct. He was briefly jailed, then released on $1,000 personal recognizance. He is due in court Sept. 1.