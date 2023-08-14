Otters Attack Swimmers in Sierra Nevada River and Lake

River otters sent two women to a local emergency room near Lake Tahoe last month in a pair of rare and separate attacks.

The species shares some volatility with its distant cousin, the sea otter, especially when needing to protect their young. The two attacks occurred just days apart, according to a report by San Jose, California’s the Mercury News.

On July 9, an unidentified woman was bitten 10 to 15 times while swimming at a lake near Truckee, a town located roughly 15 miles northwest of Lake Tahoe. The attack required sutures, according to a doctor at Truckee’s Tahoe Forest Hospital.

A River Otter rest in its exhibit at the Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle, Washington, 01 October 2006. GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images

The swimmer initially noticed something brush against her in the water, then “all of a sudden, two otters were attacking," said Dr. Martin Rosengreen, the Mercury News reported.

Two days later, actress Crystal Finn, 41, was swimming in the Feather River near Plumas National Forest when she felt a bite on her leg.

“Then I saw these three little heads pop up, right in front of me,” said Finn, the Mercury News reported. “But I was so disoriented. Seeing otters — initially, it just didn’t add up.”

The otters continued to bite her legs as she swam to the river bank, then retreated once she was back on land.

Otter injuries are usually akin to dog bites. Both women were treated for rabies out of precaution and received antibiotics.