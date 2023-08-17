Otter Attack in Sierra River Appeared ‘Orchestrated,’ Says Stunned Victim

A victim in one of a series of recent otter attacks says she had an eerie feeling the assault was somehow "orchestrated" by a group of the animals.

Crystal Finn, a 41-year-old actor, was swimming in the Middle Fork of Feather River in California with her cousins on July 11 when she said she suddenly “felt something really sharp on my butt," and started screaming.

"Then I felt a bite on my leg,” Finn told the Mercury News.

“Then I saw these three little heads pop up, right in front of me. I was so disoriented, seeing [the] otters — initially, it just didn’t add up," she recalled.

Finn, who appeared in the TV Series “Succession” and the Broadway play "Birthday Candles," quickly swam back to shore but then was bitten two more times on the way, once on the shin and once on the back of the knee.

“They were all coming for me,” she told the newspaper. “It seemed rather orchestrated. And as soon as I was out of there, they seemed happy to bob along, go on their way.”

Crystal Finn poses at a photo call for The Roundabout Theater Company production of the new play "Birthday Candles" on Broadway at Home Studios last year in New York City. Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Finn made her way to Tahoe Forest Hospital, where doctors said that another woman had also been attacked by an otter in the area just two days earlier. She had been bitten 10 to 15 times with some of those wounds requiring stitches.

In that case, “all of a sudden, two otters were attacking,” Dr. Martin Rosengreen, an emergency room doctor at Tahoe Forest Hospital, recounted to the Mercury News.

“She was trying to fend them off and just trying to protect her face.”

He did not share the patient’s name for confidentiality reasons. The woman swam to a nearby paddle boarder and climbed onto his board for safety.

Both victims were given precautionary rabies treatments as well as antibiotics.

Rosengreen said that the otter attacks are the first in recent history for the hospital.

An even more serious river otter attack occurred early this month when three women were bitten multiple times while inner-tubing on Montana's Jefferson River in Bozeman.

After their inner tube burst, the women suffered multiple bites on their hands, arms, legs, face and ears.

One of the women, who told People magazine she lost nearly half an ear in the attack, had to be airlifted by helicopter to a local hospital for surgery.

The attacks involved at least two otters.

Megan Isadore, executive director of the River Otter Ecology Project, told the Mercury News that river otters are generally harmless.

“Otters are not prone to attacking people. It’s very seldom, especially considering how many people are in the water all over the country,” Isadore told the newspaper.

She insisted that river otters only attack when they feel threatened or if they have young nearby.

River otters are a distant cousin of sea otters, which have also been in the news recently for aggressive behavior.

The 5-year-old female Otter 841 went viral earlier this year after she was caught on video assertively stealing and damaging surfboards.

Otters aren't the only animals making news this summer going after humans.

Orcas have recently been involved in attacks on boats and yachts.

Some scientists have speculated that the orcas are teaching each other to ram boats as part of a "game."