O’Shea Sibley Stabbing Suspect Turns Self into Police

Police arrested a suspect in connection with the stabbing of O'Shae Sibley after he turned himself in at a Brooklyn station on Friday.

Sibley, an openly gay 28-year-old professional dancer, was killed at a Mobil gas station during a confrontation that happened between his friends and a group of young people.

“The suspect in the fatal stabbing of O’Shae Sibley in my district last Saturday night just turned himself in to the @NYPD61Pct & is now in their custody. Wishing the family peace during this difficult time & hoping for swift justice & serious consequences for the perpetrator,” tweeted Councilwoman Inna Vernikov Friday afternoon.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, is currently being held in police custody, a senior law enforcement official told local news station NBC New York.

Sibley was spending time at a Mobil gas station in Coney Island with a group of friends dancing to a song by Beyoncé from her “Renaissance” album when a group of men reportedly started hurling homophobic slurs at him Saturday night.

Surveillance video from the gas station showed Sibley confronting the group of men. The confrontation then escalated when a man wearing red shorts and a black T-shirt took out a knife and stabbed Sibley in the chest, according to the police.

"He [the suspect] had a problem with them dancing, he wanted them to stop dancing, he started arguing with them. And then after a few fights and back and forth arguing, he pulled out a knife and stabbed him," witness Sayeda Haider told NBC New York at the time.

The police told The Messenger at the time that the incident is being investigated as a hate crime.

Under New York law, a person convicted of a hate crime could be jailed up to 10 years or face a life sentence in case the victim died.

Otis Pena, Sibley’s friend who witnessed the murder, described the attack in a Facebook video that he posted hours after the fatal stabbing.

"They killed him right in front of me," Pena said, recalling his friend's blood all over his hands. "They murdered him because he was gay, because he stood up for his friends."

"His name was O’Shae and you all killed him," Pena added on social media.

According to government data, hate crimes against the LGBTQ community rose 70% between 2021 and 2022. The trend has continued, according to Lambda Legal, a nonprofit organization that advocates for the LGBTQ+ community.

The Messenger reached out to the NYPD for additional information and comment.

Update 8/4/2023, 4:15 p.m. ET: this story has been updated to include additional information.