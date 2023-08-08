‘O’Shae Was a Beacon of Light’: Family and Friends Honor Dancer Killed in NYC ‘Hate Crime’ 

The world "went black" when O'Shae Sibley was stabbed to death at a gas station in New York City after voguing to Beyoncé's music, a friend said Tuesday at his funeral.

The friend was one of the speakers at the 28-year-old's memorial service Tuesday at The Met Philadelphia, a concert venue close to where he grew up.

“Just when I thought the world couldn't get darker, it went black," the friend said. “O'Shae had the power to touch everyone’s heart. O'Shae was a beacon of light for a lot of people in our community."

Groups gathered across Brooklyn, wider New York City and elsewhere over the weekend to honor the dancer, who was voguing with friends at a gas station close to Coney Island on Saturday July 29.

They started receiving homophobic abuse from another group and when Sibley went to confront them he was stabbed to death.

Tributes paid to 'valuable member' of the dance community

As mourners arrived to view Sibley's body, dancers performed off to the side as house and ballroom music played.

The funeral is being live-streamed on Facebook, with the service beginning at 11am ET.

A tribute to Sibley on behalf of Philadelphia Councilmember Kendra Brooks was read to begin the service.

“He started dancing at the age of 3 and was hooked ever since," the statement read.

It went on to speak of Sibley's commitment to dance, including winning awards and offering free classes to young people who also wanted to learn to dance like him.

“He will forever be considered a valuable member of the dance community," the statement continued, stating Sibley used vogue to speak out against hate directed toward black trans women.

The statement was followed by a dance performance and musical tribute to O'Shae.

His dance teacher from age 14 then stood to speak, on behalf of the Philadelphia Dance Company and other organizations Sibley had been connected with.

Karen Pendergrass spoke of how he used to walk past her class and peek in, over and over again.

“You’ve got one more time to come past my door and then you’re coming through my door,” she had told him. “He took that class, he got a scholarship and from there he just flourished.”

A dance scholarship will be set up in O'Shae's name, Pendergrass said.

Then it was the turn of his friends from New York City to honor a "beacon of light."

"He danced with us, made us sing even though we sounded like cats...," his friend said, to a round of applause and laughter. "There was a beauty within it all. The power of brotherhood, the power of family, the power of community."

A video tribute, including clips of Sibley dancing, then played on the big screen at the venue, before Bishop Bernard Brown gave the sermon.

“Why can’t we just let people be who they want to be and let God be the judge?!” Brown asked mourners, as he raised his voice in anger at Sibley's death.

“God gave O’Shae his talents. People hated on him, but God gave him his talent. You can’t erase that.”

Brown said O'Shae's name means "oh thank you, Father" and that he was a "gentle giant" who would be sorely missed.

Mourners left the service as Beyoncé's "Alien Superstar" played.

Teen suspect held without bail

A 17-year-old suspect handed himself into police Friday and was later named as Dmitriy Popov.

On Monday, Popov was charged as an adult with murder as a hate crime in the second degree, murder with intent and possession of a weapon.

He pleaded not guilty to all three charges, is being held without bail and his next appearance is August 11.

It had been widely reported that the suspect claimed to be muslim, but that has now been denied by relatives who say he is a "good Christian boy."