O’Shae Sibley, a Gay Man Killed in NYC After Voguing to Beyoncé, Will Be Laid to Rest Today

The funeral of a man killed after voguing at a New York City gas station will be laid to rest in his hometown of Philadelphia today.

O'Shae Sibley was stabbed to death in Brooklyn on July 29, after dancing to Beyoncé's music with friends.

His funeral is due to take place at The Met Philadelphia, which is a concert venue not far from where the 28-year-old grew up.

Sibley had been dancing shirtless with four friends stopped to get gas after a trip from the Jersey Shore. The group then started receiving homophobic abuse, according to a friend.

Surveillance video from the gas station showed Sibley confronting the group of men. The confrontation then escalated when a man wearing red shorts and a black T-shirt took out a knife and stabbed Sibley in the chest, according to the police.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams called Sibley's death a hate crime.

On Friday and Saturday, hundreds of people gathered in different parts of New York, as well as across the country, to celebrate O'Shae's life and call for justice.

“It was really nice, they chanted his name,” his mother Onetha told Gothamist. “I’m like, ‘Baby, look what you’ve done, you really touched a lot of people.’ I didn’t know it was this big.”

One such gathering took place at the Mobil gas station where Sibley died.

Dancers could be seen voguing in Sibley's honor, with some saying it was "an act of resistance."

Dancers vogue in O'Shae Sibley's honor in Brooklyn, NY. August 4 2023 Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The 17-year-old suspected of killing the dancer turned himself in to police Friday.

Dmitriy Popov is being held without bail on charges of second degree murder as a hate crime, Gothamist reported.

"I don't think that any human being should be afraid to live their life and express themselves," Lee Soldier Simmons, Executive Director, NYC Center for Black Pride, said at a press conference Saturday. "However, it is the reality that we do face, we face it every day.

"We face discrimination. We face laws that are being passed right now. There are how many laws right now that are pending that are anti-LGBTQ, across this country?

"So young people are definitely going to stand up, it is their job to stand up and say, 'We are here, we exist.'

"This is about their human right, this is about their civil right. And so they came here to say, 'We're here. You're not going to get rid of us. We're not going to be afraid. We're not going to hide in the shadows.'"