The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is set for a rebrand. As announced on Wednesday, the name of the hot dog-shaped vehicle, which has been a staple since 1936, will be changed to the "Frankmobile."

The name change is designed to promote Oscar Mayer's new hot dog recipe, set to debut this summer. Kraft Heinz elaborated in their statement, "The newly coined 'Frankmobile' pays homage to the brand’s 100% Beef Franks as it debuts a tasty new recipe. The revamped product offers a more balanced flavor profile and an iconic beefy taste that is more flavorful than ever."

Six "Frankmobiles" will begin their journey this week. These vehicles will bear a striking resemblance to their predecessor, the Wienermobile, with the primary difference being the new moniker displayed on the sides.

When questioned about the permanency of the name change, a spokesperson told CNN that Oscar Mayer is "trying out to see if it ‘cuts the mustard’ with its fans."